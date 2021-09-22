Panel takes look at housing, mall

Oil City, PA (16301)

Today

Showers and a few thunderstorms likely. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. High 73F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%..

Tonight

Showers and thundershowers this evening, then cloudy with rain likely overnight. Low 53F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%.