Parade online - Jan. 7

Actress Andie MacDowell is featured in this week’s Parade magazine. Check it out online at TheDerrick.com.
HARRISBURG (AP) — Pennsylvania’s new state House speaker declared Friday that no other legislation will be taken up by his chamber until it approves a constitutional amendment granting child sexual abuse victims the power to file what would otherwise be outdated claims.
- By KARA O’NEIL Staff writer
-
Venango County Coroner Christina Rugh has identified the man who died as the result of a two-vehicle crash involving a tractor-trailer Thursday morning on Route 8 in Irwin Township.
- From staff reports
-
Nine blighted properties are set to be torn down in Franklin thanks to a grant from the state.
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden conferred high honors Friday on those who stood against the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection two years ago and the effort in state after state to upend the election, declaring “America is a land of laws, not chaos.”
- Updated
Clarion state police said they have located Kira Shaffer, a 16-year-old Shippenville girl, and that she was found safe.
VATICAN CITY (AP) — Pope Francis joined tens of thousands of faithful in bidding farewell to Benedict XVI at a rare requiem Mass Thursday for a dead pope presided over by a living one, ending an unprecedented decade for the Catholic Church that was triggered by the German theologian’s decisi…
- From staff reports
-
HARRISBURG — Pennsylvania Secretary of Agriculture Russell Redding unveiled the 2023 Pennsylvania Farm Show butter sculpture Thursday.
HARRISBURG (AP) — A former Philadelphia election official who has told of enduring death threats for defending the city’s 2020 vote-counting will be nominated for the top election administration post in Pennsylvania by the incoming Democratic governor, Josh Shapiro.
- From staff reports
-
The Jan. 13 deadline is approaching for Pennsylvanians to review and challenge the Federal Communications Commission’s broadband access map for accuracy.
WASHINGTON (AP) — House Republicans flailed through a long second day of fruitless balloting Wednesday, unable to either elect their leader Kevin McCarthy as House speaker or come up with a new strategy to end the political chaos that has tarnished the start of their new majority.
- By RANDY BARTLEY Staff writer
-
CLARION — Work on Clarion’s new Second Avenue Park is well under way, but there is some doubt as to who will actually operate the park.
- By KARA O’NEIL Staff writer
-
Forest County commissioners heard about the possibility of a grocery store coming to Marienville as the panel held its first meeting of 2023 on Wednesday.
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — The Mega Millions jackpot increased to an estimated $940 million after another drawing resulted in plenty of losers but not a single grand prize winner.
- By MAKAYLA KEATING Staff writer
-
After two decades of service with Pennsylvania State Police in Franklin and Meadville, community service officer Michelle McGee will begin her retirement Friday.
HARRISBURG (AP) — A Democrat who promised to govern as an independent was elected speaker of the narrowly divided Pennsylvania House of Representatives on Tuesday on the strength of about a dozen GOP votes.
WASHINGTON (AP) — Failing to elect party leader Kevin McCarthy as the new speaker of the House, Republicans adjourned in disarray Tuesday night, ending a raucous first day of the new Congress but hoping to somehow regroup today from his historic defeat.
- By KARA O’NEIL Staff writer
-
A Franklin man is facing numerous charges, including homicide by vehicle, in connection with a crash last year in Mercer County that resulted in the death of a Franklin woman who was a passenger in his vehicle.
ATLANTA (AP) — The first Mega Millions drawing of the new year will be a big one after no one won an estimated $685 million jackpot.
STROUDSBURG (AP) — Relatives of a man arrested in Pennsylvania in the slayings of four University of Idaho students expressed sympathy for the victims’ families but also vowed to support him and promote “his presumption of innocence.”
- By RANDY BARTLEY Staff writer
-
CLARION — There’s a change of the guard coming at the Clarion County Veterans Administration office as longtime director Judy Zerbe is stepping down Jan. 12 after 27 years of service.
WASHINGTON (AP) — The House Jan. 6 committee is shutting down, having completed a whirlwind 18-month investigation of the 2021 Capitol insurrection and having sent its work to the Justice Department along with a recommendation for prosecuting former President Donald Trump.
VATICAN CITY (AP) — There was no tolling of the bells of St. Peter’s Basilica, no solemn announcement by a Vatican monsignor to the faithful in the square. A fisherman’s ring did not get smashed and the diplomatic corps were not mobilized to send official delegations to Rome.
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — A suspected gas explosion a few hours into the new year demolished two Philadelphia row homes and damaged others, sending several people to the hospital, authorities said.
Revelers ushered in 2023 with the Oil City Arts Council’s annual New Year’s Eve celebration, First Night Oil City on Saturday.
NEW YORK (AP) — Wall Street capped a quiet day of trading with more losses Friday, as it closed the book on the worst year for the S&P 500 since 2008.
HARRISBURG (AP) — Authorities in Pennsylvania arrested a suspect in the killings of four University of Idaho students who were found stabbed to death in their beds more than a month ago, local Police Chief James Fry said Friday.
- By MICHELLE INCIARRANO Contributing writer
-
The theaters at the Movies at Cranberry have been a stable fixture of the Cranberry Mall for years, but now the complex is in imminent danger of closing due to factors such as the pandemic, lease expiration and significantly fewer patrons.
- By HELEN FIELDING Staff writer
-
Venango County physician David McCandless is closing out more than a century-old family legacy of medical practice in Venango County, as well as bringing his 45-year career to a close.
HARRISBURG (AP) — Gov. Tom Wolf will wrap up eight years in office next month, having steered Pennsylvania through unpredictable times when the Democrat made life-and-death decisions in the ravaging COVID-19 pandemic and managed the battleground state’s presidential election amid Republican …
- From staff reports
-
The Oil City Main Street Program has announced the winners of its “best dressed windows” contest for the 2022 holiday season, with Barr’s Insurance taking the top honor.
- By RANDY BARTLEY Staff writer
-
LEEPER — The Leeper senior citizen center has a new, if temporary, lease on life.
- From staff reports
-
A Franklin High School student was killed in a one-vehicle crash late Wednesday afternoon in Frenchcreek Township.
- By RANDY BARTLEY Staff writer
-
The Clarion County Retirement Board has adopted several measures to administer the county’s fund.
- From staff reports
-
Initial grants totaling $1,000 have been awarded by a group formed to promote journalism education in Venango County.
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — A giant Mega Millions jackpot grew larger Wednesday to an estimated $640 million after another drawing without a winner.
DALLAS (AP) — Travelers who counted on Southwest Airlines to get them home suffered another wave of canceled flights Wednesday, and pressure grew on the federal government to help customers get reimbursed for unexpected expenses they incurred because of the airline’s meltdown.
BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — State and military police were sent Tuesday to keep people off Buffalo’s snow-choked roads, and officials kept counting fatalities three days after western New York’s deadliest storm in at least two generations.
- By RANDY BARTLEY Staff writer
-
CLARION — Clarion County commissioners unanimously adopted the county’s amended 2023 budget on Tuesday.
- From staff reports
-
Tracy T. Rudolph, the longtime president and chief operating officer at the Electralloy plant in Oil City, is retiring next year.
