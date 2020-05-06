Oil City School District had seven simultaneous parades Tuesday morning to honor every high school senior in the district.

About 30 or 40 Oil City High School staff members as well as Rouseville, Cornplanter, Oakland and Oil City fire departments and Oil City police set out from the high school at about 8:30 a.m. to visit all 143 seniors in the district and plant a sign in each yard.

0
0
0
0
0