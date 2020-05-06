Oil City High School senior Tre Pickens looks on as high school math teacher Kevin Harriett plants a yard sign at Pickens' home Tuesday. School district staff members and police and fire department volunteers traveled to the homes of every senior in the Oil City class of 2020. (By Kara O'Neil)
Hope Harriett, 10, and Bella Harriett, 8, daughters of teacher Kevin Harriett, lean out a car window to congratulate Oil City High School senior Nicholas Gadley during Tuesday's parade. (By Kara O'Neil)
Parades of teachers and administrators from Oil City School District as well as police and firefighters traveled through the district Tuesday to honor high school seniors. This parade of 14 vehicles was one of seven that set out Tuesday morning. (By Kara O'Neil)
Bella Harriett leans out a car window to congratulate Oil City High School seniors while her father, Kevin Harriett, who teaches math at Oil City High School, returns to his vehicle after planting a yard sign honoring the class of 2020 in a senior's yard. (By Kara O'Neil)
Oil City School District had seven simultaneous parades Tuesday morning to honor every high school senior in the district.
About 30 or 40 Oil City High School staff members as well as Rouseville, Cornplanter, Oakland and Oil City fire departments and Oil City police set out from the high school at about 8:30 a.m. to visit all 143 seniors in the district and plant a sign in each yard.