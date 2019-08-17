Delaney Ebke, 8, of Oil City, blows a giant bubble at one of the many children's activities featured on the Center Street Bridge for the first night of BridgeFest on Friday. The event continues today on Veterans Bridge. (By Richard Sayer)
Abigail Williams, 6, of Franklin, got a boost from her dad, Matthew, so she could pet Nebo, a mechanized dragon created by Greg Wilson of Oil City. Wilson walked around Center Street during the first night of BridgeFest on Friday. (By Richard Sayer)
Oil City's annual BridgeFest kicked off Friday night with festivities on the Center Street Bridge.
Sponsored by the city's Main Street Program, the event featured an evening LED light-up display on the Center Street Bridge arches. Food vendors, an art walk and a variety of games and activities for children were also on the festival agenda.