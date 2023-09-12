Paving on the Allegheny Boulevard multimodal trail project is expected to begin soon, and the entire project remains on track for its completion date of Nov. 22.

“Recently they have been working down by Giant Eagle and Eat’n Park; so they are getting close,” Venango County Regional Planning Commission Executive Director Hilary Buchanan said.

OC panel discusses curriculum options

  • By KARA O’NEIL Staff writer

The Oil City School Board curriculum committee on Monday said they needed more information on the two curriculums being considered for lessons on sexual harassment and bullying that would be taught at the elementary and middle school levels.

Franklin selects projects for CDBG funds

  • By HELEN FIELDING Staff writer

At its meeting Monday, Franklin city council heard the city’s preliminary selection of projects that will receive funding from the Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) program for the 2023 fiscal year.

Cemetery tour postponed

The Heritage Society of Oil City’s annual tour of Grove Hill Cemetery on Cedar Avenue on Oil City’s North Side has been postponed due to weather. The tour will be held next Saturday.

As COVID funds run out, students' learning struggles continue

DETROIT (AP) — An unprecedented infusion of aid money the U.S. government provided to schools during the pandemic has begun to dwindle. Some districts already are winding down programming like expanded summer school and after-school tutoring. Some teachers and support staff brought on to hel…

No people hurt, dog dies in Oil City fire
No people hurt, dog dies in Oil City fire

  • By AUSTIN GRAY Contributing writer

No one was hurt in a fire that broke out Wednesday morning at an Oil City home, but a dog died and firefighters had to deal with unseasonably hot September temperatures, Oil City Fire Department Chief Derek Long said.

Prices spike as Saudi, Russia extend oil cuts
Prices spike as Saudi, Russia extend oil cuts

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Saudi Arabia and Russia agreed Tuesday to extend their voluntary oil production cuts through the end of this year, trimming 1.3 million barrels of crude out of the global market and boosting energy prices.

No newspaper today
No newspaper today

The Derrick and The News-Herald will not be published today due to the Labor Day holiday. In addition, the newspaper offices are closed.

Reno water advisory lifted

  • By MAKAYLA KEATING Staff writer

On Friday — six weeks after Venango Water Co. customers in Reno were placed under a “do not consume” water advisory — that bulletin was lifted.

No newspaper Monday

The newspaper will not be published Monday in observance of the Labor Day holiday. In addition, the newspaper offices will be closed Monday.

