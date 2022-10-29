An Oil City man died late Thursday night about two hours after he had been struck by a vehicle on Innis Street in Cranberry Township near its intersection with Route 257.

Erie County coroner Lyell Cook identified the pedestrian as Michael McSparren, 61.

0
0
0
4
0

Tags

Economy grows in Q3, reversing 6-month slump
Front Page

Economy grows in Q3, reversing 6-month slump

WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. economy grew at a 2.6% annual rate from July through September, snapping two straight quarters of contraction and overcoming high inflation and interest rates just as voting begins in midterm elections in which the economy’s health has emerged as a paramount issue.

Franklin Kiwanis Club celebrates 101st anniversary
Front Page

Franklin Kiwanis Club celebrates 101st anniversary

  • By HELEN FIELDING Staff writer

The Kiwanis Club of Franklin announced the recipient of its annual Kamp Kiwanis Memorial Fund donation on Thursday afternoon at its 101st anniversary meeting and also installed officers for the club’s new year.

Fetterman's rocky debate raises anxiety among Democrats
Front Page

Fetterman's rocky debate raises anxiety among Democrats

HARRISBURG (AP) — Pennsylvania Democrat John Fetterman’s rocky debate performance fueled concern inside his party on Wednesday, as leaders assessed whether it would significantly shift a race that could decide control of the U.S. Senate and the future of Joe Biden’s presidency.

Oncologist knows what her patients experience
Front Page

Oncologist knows what her patients experience

  • By MICHELLE INCIARRANO Contributing writer

As a young girl growing up in Butler County, Shannon Penland aspired to work in the science field. By the time she was pursuing her doctorate in organic chemistry, she wound up in a medicinal chemistry class and encountered a life-changing experience — she met an oncologist who inspired her …

Front Page

Coroner identifies accident victim

Venango County Coroner Christina Rugh identified the victim of a fatal vehicle-pedestrian accident that occurred Tuesday evening on Pittsburgh Road in Sandycreek Township.

Fetterman, in debate with Oz, vows to 'keep coming back up'
Front Page

Fetterman, in debate with Oz, vows to 'keep coming back up'

HARRISBURG (AP) — Pennsylvania Democrat John Fetterman wouldn’t commit to releasing his full medical records during a highly anticipated debate against Republican Mehmet Oz on Tuesday, speaking haltingly throughout the hourlong event more than five months after experiencing a stroke.

Front Page

Shippenville Ambulance to close

  • By RODNEY L. SHERMAN Clarion News editor

CLARION — The ongoing emergency medical services crisis in Clarion County has claimed the Shippenville/Elk Township Ambulance Service. It will close, effective Feb. 1.

Witch Walk had everyone bewitched
Front Page

Witch Walk had everyone bewitched

Witches and spooky characters of various descriptions had an enchanting time in downtown Franklin on Saturday afternoon and evening during the Franklin Retail & Business Association’s Witch Walk.

Front Page

Energy Security forum fuels optimism

  • By KARA O’NEIL Staff writer

Organizers of the Energy Security Conference at Drake Well said feedback received from participants was “overwhelmingly positive” and they have high hopes of hosting similar events in the coming years. They hope it puts Venango County “back on the map” when people think of energy.

Front Page

Fire destroys Oil City home

A family of three was displaced when an early-morning fire today destroyed their East Bissell Avenue home, according to Oil City Fire Department Chief Derek Long.

Front Page

Clarion moves to regulate short-term rentals

  • By RODNEY L. SHERMAN Clarion News editor

CLARION — Earlier this month, Clarion Borough agreed to update its zoning ordinance to include and regulate short-term rentals. The new rules apply to what are commonly known as “Air B&Bs” and vacation rentals.

Jan. 6 panel issues subpoena to Trump, demanding he testify
Front Page

Jan. 6 panel issues subpoena to Trump, demanding he testify

WASHINGTON (AP) — The House committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol issued a subpoena Friday to Donald Trump, exercising its subpoena power against the former president who lawmakers say “personally orchestrated” a multi-part effort to overturn the results of the 2020 e…

Free

Petroleum Center Road truss bridge in Oil Creek State Park closed

The truss bridge that carries Petroleum Center Road (Route 1004) over Oil Creek in Cornplanter Township was closed Friday due to advanced deterioration and structural concerns discovered during a recent inspection, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation announced.

Doctor says Fetterman recovering
Front Page

Doctor says Fetterman recovering

HARRISBURG (AP) — John Fetterman, the Democratic nominee for Senate in Pennsylvania, released a doctor’s note on Wednesday saying he is recovering well from a May stroke as he vies for an open seat in a bare-knuckle campaign against Republican rival Mehmet Oz, who has questioned Fetterman’s …