Pelosi reelected speaker

Tags
Pittsburgh was unable to keep Cleveland out of the NFL playoffs on Sunday as the Steelers lost to the Browns, 24-22, in their regular season finale in Ohio.
- By RODNEY L. SHERMAN Clarion News editor
-
KNOX - Modern Living Solutions' plan to bring 50 to 130 new manufacturing jobs to Knox received a major boost last week with a $2 million Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program grant.
- By RANDY BARTLEY Staff writer
-
The coronavirus relief bill that has been approved by Congress includes much-needed help for the agriculture industry, Congressman Glenn Thompson says.
- By DILLON PROVENZA Staff writer
-
A weather system that had been expected to coat the region with a minimal amount of snow on Sunday ended up dumping several inches in the Clarion area, resulting in difficult driving conditions.
- From staff reports
-
Oil City residents braved the cold Thursday to celebrate the new year with the city's First Night festivities.
WASHINGTON (AP) - President Donald Trump's extraordinary challenge of his election defeat by President-elect Joe Biden is becoming a defining moment for the Republican Party before next week's joint session of Congress to confirm the Electoral College results.
- By RANDY BARTLEY Staff writer
-
President Donald Trump last month sought to provide most Americans with $2,000 each in the recently passed $900 billion COVID-19 relief bill, but many House and Senate Republicans, including U.S. Rep. Glenn Thompson, were against doing so.
- By JUDITH O. ETZEL Contributing writer
-
A Franklin man has received a top honor from an industry in which he worked for nearly 50 years.
The Derrick and The News-Herald will not be published today. In addition, the newspaper offices will be closed. Happy New Year!
PITTSBURGH (AP) - Dick Thornburgh, who as Pennsylvania governor won plaudits for his cool handling of the 1979 Three Mile Island crisis and as U.S. attorney general restored credibility to a Justice Department hurt by the Iran-Contra scandal, has died. He was 88.
HARRISBURG — The state Department of Health on Thursday announced 47 new cases of COVID-19 were reported from the tri-county area, as well as two new virus-related deaths from Clarion County.
- By JUDITH O. ETZEL Contributing writer
-
The simple salutation of "Happy New Year" has taken on a whole new meaning this year because of the coronavirus pandemic, the struggling economy and the brutal mishmash of politics.
HARRISBURG (AP) - Additional restrictions that were imposed in Pennsylvania almost three weeks ago to combat the COVID-19 pandemic will expire as expected on Monday, Gov. Tom Wolf said Wednesday.
- From staff reports
-
Paul J. Hess, of Oil City,has been named publisher of Derrick Publishing Co.
- By SARAH TITLEY Staff writer
-
Editor's note: All statistics are from the state Department of Health.
- By RYAN S. PUGH Clarion News
-
CLARION TOWNSHIP — The Clarion-Limestone School Board on Tuesday approved returning the district to the hybrid instruction plan — with certain modifications — used earlier in the year when Clarion County was in the moderate COVID-19 infection rate status.
HARRISBURG — The state Department of Health on Wednesday announced 56 new cases of COVID-19 were reported from the tri-county area, as well as four new virus-related deaths from both Venango and Clarion counties.
HARRISBURG (AP) — Additional restrictions that were imposed in Pennsylvania almost three weeks ago to combat the COVID-19 pandemic will expire as expected early next week, Gov. Tom Wolf said Wednesday.
WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) - President-elect Joe Biden criticized the Trump administration Tuesday for the pace of distributing COVID-19 vaccines and predicted that "things will get worse before they get better" when it comes to the pandemic.
WASHINGTON (AP) - President Donald Trump's push for bigger $2,000 COVID-19 relief checks stalled out Tuesday in the Senate as Republicans blocked a swift vote proposed by Democrats and split within their own ranks over whether to boost spending or defy the White House.
- By JUDITH O. ETZEL Contributing writer
-
A Cleveland-based biotechnology company co-founded by a former Franklin resident has launched a groundbreaking clinical study to evaluate stem cell therapy to treat traumatic injuries and associated complications.
- By DILLON PROVENZA Staff writer
-
A Franklin boy's festive Christmas display has netted him about $1,000 in donations that he plans to pass on to Precious Paws Animal Rescue in memory of the family's dog.
HARRISBURG — The state Department of Health on Tuesday announced 48 new cases of COVID-19 and two new virus-related deaths were reported from the tri-county area.
WASHINGTON (AP) - The House voted Monday to increase COVID-19 relief checks to $2,000, meeting President Donald Trump's demand for bigger payments and sending the bill to the GOP-controlled Senate, where the outcome is uncertain.
WASHINGTON (AP) - A huge U.S. study of another COVID-19 vaccine candidate got underway Monday as states continue to roll out scarce supplies of the first shots to a nation anxiously awaiting relief from the catastrophic outbreak.
- By DILLON PROVENZA Staff writer
-
A 9-year-old Oil City boy and his family organized an effort to donate care packages this Christmas as part of a desire to help those in need in the community.
- By JUDITH O. ETZEL Contributing writer
-
Lisa Winger, a lifelong Oil City resident whose "tireless commitment to those in need" has made a strong mark on her community, has been chosen as the Venango Area Chamber of Commerce's 2020 Citizen of the Year.
HARRISBURG — The state Department of Health on Monday announced 15 new cases of COVID-19 and three new virus-related deaths were reported from the tri-county area.
Clarion First Presbyterian Church will distribute food boxes from 2 to 4 p.m. today, or while supplies last. There is no requirement other than a need to receive a box from the church, which is located at 700 Wood St.
After trailing 21-7 at halftime, the Pittsburgh Steelers climbed back to beat the Indianapolis Colts, 28-24, at Heinz Field on Sunday.
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) - President Donald Trump signed a $900 billion pandemic relief package Sunday evening, ending days of drama over his refusal to accept the bipartisan deal that will deliver long-sought cash to businesses and individuals and avert a federal government shutdown.
- By JUDITH O. ETZEL Contributing writer
-
Oil City's annual First Night celebration on New Year's Eve is on tap even as its schedule of events has been winnowed down to just two attractions.
- By KARA O'NEIL Staff writer
-
A local woman has written a book about her experiences schooling her son online for several years and what she has found to be the pros and cons of professional online schooling.
- By KARA O'NEIL Staff writer
-
As schools have moved to virtual learning due to COVID-19 concerns, the United Way of Venango County has opened several learning hubs in the county where students who are struggling with remote learning can go for assistance.
- By RANDY BARTLEY Staff writer
-
KNOX - There will be a new reason to hop on over to Wentlings Corners, as the American Rabbit Breeders Association museum and library plans to open there next year.
HARRISBURG (AP) - The angst, anger and hostility over Pennsylvania's presidential election result will flow past New Year's Day.
HARRISBURG (AP) - Virtual school. Shuttered businesses. Mask mandates. "Stay calm, stay home and stay safe."
The Derrick and The News-Herald will not be published today. In addition, the newspaper offices will be closed. Merry Christmas!
Most Viewed Articles
-
Franklin man named to Plastics Hall of Fame
-
'Tireless' volunteer honored as Citizen of Year
-
Franklin native involved in groundbreaking study
-
Hess to move into role of newspaper publisher
-
Numbers tell the local virus story
-
Boy's Christmas gift
-
Woman accused of breaking into home
-
Reeling in the fish
-
Fire and ice
-
Man waives hearing in rape, sex assault case involving minor
Bulletin
Display Ads
Bulletin
Recent Ads
WARDEN The County of Venango is currently accepting appli…
Thank You! We wish to thank all who participated in the b…
Lost muzzleloader - Wilber Rd, Pithole area. Reward! 814-…
Frampton Heath Station 200 South 5th Ave. Clarion has off…
PUBLIC NOTICE Pursuant to the provisions of the Sunshine …
PUBLIC NOTICE The Housing Authority of the City of Frankl…
Sports Most Viewed Articles
-
2,000 and it's a Deal!
-
Oilers earn state awards
-
Bucs gift Bell trade
-
Is Claypool slumping?
-
Failure has somehow become the Pirates' idea of success
-
Steelers won't be denied
-
Everything you need to know for the 2020-21 NHL season
-
Big Ben takes the blame
-
Titans unveil all-decade teams
-
Knights set for opener
For the Record Most Viewed Articles
-
Woman accused of breaking into home
-
Man waives hearing in rape, sex assault case involving minor
-
Clintonville house fire
-
Perry Township crash
-
No injuries in Oilcreek Township crash
-
OC woman accused of attacking UPMC officer
-
Venango County Court Reporter
-
Farmington Township hit-run crash
-
OC man wanted in drug case taken into custody
-
Fire breaks out at Clarion Boards
National/World Most Viewed Articles
-
Nashville bomber left hints of trouble, but motive elusive
-
Iraq team working to 'neutralize' mine found on oil tanker
-
Nashville bomber's girlfriend warned he was building bombs
-
US to move aircraft carrier out of Mideast amid Iran tension
-
Sheriff: Pastor dead, 2 hurt in shooting at Texas church
-
Police investigate deliberate spoiling of 500 vaccine doses
-
Nashville bombing spotlights vulnerable voice, data networks
-
State capitols face showdown over COVID powers and spending
-
North Korea's Kim thanks people in rare New Year's cards
-
Chief justice praises work of federal courts during COVID-19