KNOX — PennDOT has a new proposal for the Interstate 80 bridges over Canoe Creek in Clarion County and North Fork Creek in Jefferson County — one-way tolling.

The Canoe Creek and North Fork bridges are candidates for tolling through the Major Bridge Public-Private Partnership Initiative as part of PennDOT’s Pathways program.

Schools take lead role in promoting vaccines for youngsters
NEW YORK (AP) — With the approval of the COVID-19 vaccine for younger children, many elementary schools around the U.S. are preparing to offer the shots, which educators see as key to keeping students learning in person and making the classroom experience closer to what it once was.

Democrats facing tough slog in 2022 governor's races
WASHINGTON (AP) — Republicans are increasingly optimistic about flipping governor’s offices in key battleground states next year, buoyed by President Joe Biden’s sagging approval ratings, Democratic infighting in Congress and better-than-expected results in elections in Virginia and New Jersey.

Biden's big bill on brink of House votes, but fighting drags
WASHINGTON (AP) — Democrats in the House appear on the verge of securing President Joe Biden’s now-$1.85 trillion-and-growing domestic policy package alongside a companion $1 trillion infrastructure bill in what would be a dramatic political accomplishment — if they can push it to passage.

Tri-county unemployment rate drops
HARRISBURG — The tri-county area’s September seasonally adjusted unemployment rate was down from the previous month, according to the state Department of Labor & Industry.

HARRISBURG — The tri-county area’s September seasonally adjusted unemployment rate was down from the previous month, according to the state Department of Labor & Industry.

State workers who get vaccinated to get 5 paid days off

HARRISBURG (AP) — Gov. Tom Wolf’s administration told more than 70,000 state employees on Monday that it is offering five days of paid leave for getting fully vaccinated against COVID-19 by the end of the year, quickly drawing opposition from the state treasurer over the potential cost.

Virtual options outlined for quarantined OC students

  • By KARA O’NEIL Staff writer

Teachers at the Oil City middle school and high school will have the option, beginning Friday, to provide live instruction via Zoom to students who are in quarantine due to COVID-19 but feel well enough to participate in class.

Clarion Hospital generates $52M in economic benefit

CLARION — Clarion Hospital contributed $52,258,098 to the region’s economy and supported 369 local jobs during the 2020 fiscal year, according to a new report released by the Hospital and Healthsystem Association of Pennsylvania (HAP).

Framework bolsters Biden's hand
Framework bolsters Biden's hand

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden heads to a United Nations climate conference today energized by a new legislative framework that, if enacted, would be the largest action ever taken by the United States to address climate change.

Voting machines tested for Tuesday
Voting machines tested for Tuesday

  • By KARA O’NEIL Staff writer

Venango County elections officials held a public testing of voting machines Friday morning in preparation for Tuesday’s general election that focuses primarily on municipal contests.