PennDOT urges much caution on roads during winter blast

With periods of possible intense wind, snow and frigid temperatures in the forecast here the next few days, PennDOT is urging motorists to use caution while driving and avoid traveling whenever possible during severe weather conditions.

“Our preparations for the storm include plans to shift resources and crews as needed to handle the changing weather conditions throughout the region,” said Doug Schofield, PennDOT’s assistant executive for maintenance in District 1 which includes Venango, Forest, Crawford, Erie, Mercer and Warren counties.

  • From staff reports

Senate passes $1.7 trillion bill to fund government, aid Ukraine

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Senate passed a massive $1.7 trillion spending bill Thursday that finances federal agencies through September and provides another significant round of military and economic aid to Ukraine one day after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s dramatic address to a joi…

Region braces for big chill

  • By HELEN FIELDING Staff writer

It looks like residents across the area won’t have to only dream of a white Christmas this year as a winter storm will be blowing in overnight tonight, bringing some snow and extreme cold.

Lawmakers unveil $1.7T bill to avoid shutdown

WASHINGTON (AP) — Congressional leaders unveiled a government-wide $1.7 trillion spending package Tuesday that includes another large round of aid to Ukraine, a nearly 10% boost in defense spending and roughly $40 billion in emergency spending, mostly to assist communities across the country…

Board hears from Franklin teacher who is joining Shapiro's team

  • By HELEN FIELDING Staff writer

Franklin Area School Board members recognized Central Elementary School third-grade teacher Tracey Hart, who has been selected for governor-elect Josh Shapiro’s PK-12 education transition advisory committee, at their formal business meeting Monday night.

Jan. 6 panel urges Trump prosecution with criminal referral

WASHINGTON (AP) — The House Jan. 6 committee urged the Justice Department on Monday to bring criminal charges against Donald Trump for the violent 2021 Capitol insurrection, calling for accountability for the former president and “a time of reflection and reckoning.”

Longtime Franklin teacher is on Shapiro transition team

  • By HELEN FIELDING Staff writer

A beloved Franklin elementary school teacher will be bringing the voice of the area to the state as she has been selected to serve on Pennsylvania governor-elect Josh Shapiro’s transition advisory committee for PK-12 education.

Veterans honored at Wreaths Across America ceremonies

  • By RANDY BARTLEY Staff writer

CLARION — Nearly 2,000 memorial wreaths were distributed Saturday in 16 Clarion County cemeteries, but to Navy veteran Dave Cyphert, none of the Wreaths Across America mattered as much as the one sent to Tylersburg Cemetery that honored Cyphert’s friend Rick Weaver.

No one hurt in Skate Capital fire

No one was injured in a multi-alarm fire that broke out at Skate Capital roller skating rink in Seneca at about 6:44 p.m. Saturday, according to Venango County 911.

Process for new broadband map here laid out at meeting

  • By KARA O’NEIL Staff writer

The Pennsylvania Broadband Development Authority and Penn State Extension held a public meeting Wednesday in Franklin facilitated by the Northwest Commission to discuss potential broadband funding coming to the state and how to increase the funding.

Final Venango budget approved

  • By KARA O’NEIL Staff writer

Venango County commissioners unanimously approved the county’s final 2023 budget with no tax increase at the panel’s meeting Tuesday.

Cranberry board hears plans for school renovation projects

  • By MICHELLE INCIARRANO Contributing writer

Cranberry School Board members and school district administrators met Monday with representatives of the Wexford-based McClure Company to discuss a bevy of building upgrades for the district’s elementary and high schools and how to prioritize the plans.

Venango gas prices remain lowest in area

  • From staff reports

PITTSBURGH — Venango County’s average gasoline price continues to be the lowest in the area, and average prices in both Venango and Clarion counties this week are below the western Pennsylvania average of $3.87, according to AAA East Central’s Gas Price Report.