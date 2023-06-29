Pennsylvania Budget What to Watch

Gov. Shapiro is trying to wrap up his first budget by the start of the new fiscal year on Saturday as the Democrat works to balance Pennsylvania’s politically divided Legislature. in perhaps his biggest test yet of his political skills under the Capitol dome.

HARRISBURG (AP) — Democratic Gov. Josh Shapiro is trying to wrap up his first budget by Saturday’s start of the new fiscal year, as he works to balance Pennsylvania’s politically divided Legislature in perhaps the biggest test yet of his political skills under the Capitol dome.

The last few days have become particularly contentious, as a constellation of public school advocates have organized to oppose an emerging agreement between Shapiro and Republicans who control the Senate majority.

Pennsylvania budget talks near deadline, and get contentious
Pennsylvania budget talks near deadline, and get contentious

Smoke from wildfires is increasing health risks

DETROIT (AP) — Smoky air from Canada’s wildfires shrouded broad swaths of the U.S. from Minnesota to New York and Kentucky on Wednesday, prompting warnings to stay inside and exacerbating health risks for people already suffering from industrial pollution.

Relief from smoky haze may arrive by weekend
Relief from smoky haze may arrive by weekend

  • By KARA O’NEIL Staff writer

The smoke from Canadian wildfires that rolled in Wednesday morning, blanketing Venango County and the region in an unhealthy haze, could lift by late Friday or Saturday for the start of the long July 4th weekend.

Taste of Talent postponed: UPDATE

Taste of Talent organizers have announced tonight's scheduled event in Franklin has been postponed because of the air quality alert issued as a result of the Canadian wildfires.

Code Red Air Quality Alert

The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection has issued a Code Red Air Quality Alert for Fine Particulates for the area until midnight tonight.

Market Village's success is epitome of community support

  • By KARA O’NEIL Staff writer

TIONESTA — It was a decade ago when the Tionesta Market Village began as a short-term measure to revitalize Tionesta after a devastating fire that occurred 10 years earlier. Now, the village is celebrating a 10-year anniversary that organizers had not envisioned.

Victim in fatal Cornplanter blaze identified

  • From staff reports

Franklin state police have identified a 46-year-old Oil City man as the victim of a fatal house fire Sunday morning in Cornplanter Township that also injured two other residents of the home.

Cranberry OKs fowl ordinance

  • By HELEN FIELDING Staff writer

The Cranberry Township supervisors unanimously voted to adopt an ordinance regulating the keeping of fowl in Cranberry Township at their meeting Thursday evening.

Franklin board discusses possible softball field move

  • By HELEN FIELDING Staff writer

Franklin School Board members may vote next week on a motion to move the school district’s softball field from the grounds of Sandycreek Elementary to behind the high school in the area of the tennis courts.