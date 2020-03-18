HARRISBURG (AP) — Pennsylvania reported its first death from the new coronavirus on Wednesday as state officials announced a nearly 40% jump in the number of confirmed cases and Gov. Tom Wolf issued a stark new warning about the pandemic.
The state Department of Health identified the victim as an adult from Northampton County and said the person was treated at a hospital. No other details were released.
Wolf implored Pennsylvania residents to stay home, calling it a matter of life or death.
“Every day that goes by that people continue to freely interact is a day that the virus continues to unknowingly infect more and more people,” he said. “Today’s is just the first death of what will become many, and our only hope is to keep our hospitals from being overwhelmed. ... We need to stay home if we want to save lives."
Confirmed cases in Pennsylvania topped 130 as of Wednesday, rising by 37, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health. About two-thirds of confirmed cases have been in southeastern Pennsylvania. The majority of testing is now being done by private labs.
For more on this story, see tomorrow's newspaper or visit TheDerrick.com.