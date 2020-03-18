Oil City, PA (16301)

Today

A steady rain this evening. Showers continuing overnight. Low 43F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall possibly over one inch..

Tonight

A steady rain this evening. Showers continuing overnight. Low 43F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall possibly over one inch.