HARRISBURG — The state Fish and Boat Commission, in consultation with the Governor's Office, state Department of Health and state Department of Conservation and Natural Resources, opened the 2020 trout season at 8 a.m. today.
According to the commission, the decision to open trout season immediately is intended to discourage concentrated gatherings that could have occurred on the traditional opening day, to minimize intrastate and interstate travel, and to reduce the threat of illegal poaching in waters that have already been stocked.