Mitch Schrader "draws" the block of ice he will use for today's 30-minute speed carving competition at Franklin on Ice. Schrader, who has been carving ice sculptures since the 1980s, and others from DiMartino Ice Co. of Jeannette, were busy Friday preparing for today's festival in Fountain Park. (By Richard Sayer)
Dave DeFloria and John Lowry construct blocks of ice that will be turned into one of the 15 sculptures in Fountain Park this weekend. The designs will be left to be enjoyed for a week afterwards, weather permitting. (By Richard Sayer)
