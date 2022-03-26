Twenty people gathered Thursday at the Petroleum Centre train station in Oil Creek State Park for a trip back in time to the “Wild, Wild East.”

State park naturalist Ivy Kuberry led the group through a 90-minute tour of historic Petroleum Centre, beginning at the train station.

LAURA O’NEIL, reporter for The Derrick and The News-Herald, can be reached at lauraoneil.thederrick@gmail.com or (814) 677-8357.

Petroleum Centre tour
  • By LAURA O’NEIL Staff writer

Twenty people gathered Thursday at the Petroleum Centre train station in Oil Creek State Park for a trip back in time to the "Wild, Wild East."

Russians shift focus from Kyiv - scaling back goals in war?

WASHINGTON (AP) — Russian forces in Ukraine seem to have shifted their focus from a ground offensive aimed at Kyiv, the capital, to instead prioritizing what Moscow calls liberation of the contested Donbas region in the country’s industrial east, officials said Friday, suggesting a new phase…

Honeywell facility to close
Honeywell facility to close

  • By BRAD LENA Staff writer

Rumors that had spread in and around Franklin “for years” this week became reality — the Honeywell facility will be closing, affecting more than 100 employees.

Emlenton Bank to enter merger

EMLENTON — Emclaire Financial Corp., the holding company for The Farmers National Bank of Emlenton (Emlenton Bank), and Farmers National Banc Corp. (Farmers), holding company for The Farmers National Bank of Canfield, Ohio (Farmers Bank), jointly announced today that they have entered into a…

Ukraine thwarts Russian advances; fight rages for Mariupol
Ukraine thwarts Russian advances; fight rages for Mariupol

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukrainian forces battled continuing Russian efforts to occupy Mariupol and claimed to have retaken a strategic suburb of Kyiv on Tuesday, mounting a defense so dogged that it is stoking fears Russia’s Vladimir Putin will escalate the war to new heights.

Lots going on at Oil City schools

  • By KARA O’NEIL Staff writer

Oil City School District administrators attended Monday’s school board meeting and updated board members about how the year has been going across the district.

Franklin teachers to learn about workplace readiness program

  • By BRAD LENA Staff writer

The Franklin Area School District will be introduced to a program that is designed to assist educators to better prepare students for the workplace, Acting Superintendent Pat Gavin announced during the school board’s work session meeting on Monday evening.

State approves stronger charter school regulations

HARRISBURG (AP) — A Pennsylvania regulatory board on Monday approved Gov. Tom Wolf’s proposal to subject charter schools to stronger ethics and accounting standards and to try to root out discriminatory admissions decisions, perhaps the biggest update to a quarter-century-old law stuck in th…

Friends, former students fondly honor 'Coach Pat'
Friends, former students fondly honor 'Coach Pat'

  • By PENNY WEICHEL For The Derrick/The News-Herald

Friends, colleagues and former students turned out en masse over the weekend via social media to pay tribute to Duane “Pat” Patterson after learning about the death of the beloved former Oil City High School teacher and football coach.

Blaze destroys house in Franklin

  • From staff reports

No one was injured in a Buffalo Street house fire early Sunday morning, which resulted in the total loss of the home, according to a news release from the Franklin Fire Department.

Record real estate deal in Venango County?

  • By JOHN BARTLETT Contributing writer

The Forest Investment Associates’ recent purchase of Chagrin Land LLC timberlands has likely set a dollar amount record for a real estate transaction in Venango County.

Coming Monday

Some municipalities and school districts will benefit from a $63.2 million real estate transaction.

Oberlander: Joining energy compact bad move

  • By RANDY BARTLEY Staff writer

The cost of energy is rising — and it could get worse if Pennsylvania were to join 10 other states currently in an energy compact, according to state Rep. Donna Oberlander.

Crime scene tampered with, police say

  • By KARA O’NEIL Staff writer

An Oil City man is facing charges after being accused of removing police tape from the scene of a homicide investigation and otherwise tampering with the property.

Area residents have mixed opinions on no-fly zone over Ukraine

  • By MAKAYLA KEATING Staff writer

The debate over whether the U.S. and NATO allies should establish a no-fly zone over Ukraine in its war with Russia heated up even more this week, when Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy presented his case for any form of additional U.S. assistance during a virtual session with Congress.

St. Joseph Church renovations continue
St. Joseph Church renovations continue

  • By KARA O’NEIL Staff writer

Extensive renovations are continuing at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Oil City, as painters have been scaling six levels of scaffolding to decorate the interior of the church.

Tri-county area's jobless rate increases
Tri-county area's jobless rate increases

HARRISBURG — For the first time since August, the tri-county area’s latest seasonally adjusted unemployment rate is up from the previous month, according to the state Department of Labor & Industry.

Big GOP field for governor has party leaders worried
Big GOP field for governor has party leaders worried

HARRISBURG (AP) — A massive Republican primary field for governor in Pennsylvania is spurring growing discomfort among party leaders that a widely splintered primary vote could produce a winner who can’t beat Democrat Josh Shapiro in November’s general election.

St. Paddy's Day fun at Valley Grove
St. Paddy's Day fun at Valley Grove

  • By MAKAYLA KEATING Staff writer

A few not-so-lucky Valley Grove kindergartners in Rachel Wargo’s class were visited by a leprechaun Thursday who left their classroom a wreck on St. Patrick’s Day.