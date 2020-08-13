Oil City High School assistant football coach Eric Cole holds a football during a 7-on-7 scrimmage Wednesday at the high school field prior to workouts with the team. The Oilers were originally scheduled to have heat acclimation practices this week, but the PIAA is only allowing voluntary workouts at least until its next meeting Aug. 21. (By Dillon Provenza)
Oil City offensive coordinator Dave Skinner shows a play to Alex Stevens, Justin Fagley and Joe Flinchbaugh. Hopefully we will get a season in or part of a season, Skinner said. (By Dillon Provenza)
HARRISBURG (AP) - Pennsylvania school sports' governing body has told Gov. Tom Wolf it wants to talk with his aides about "possible options for fall sports" among its member schools.
The letter from Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association executive director Robert Lombardi on Wednesday argued that school-sanctioned sports are in a better position than recreational leagues to ensure compliance with pandemic safety measures.