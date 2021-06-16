Pittsburgh transplant shouts it out to OC workers after tree removal

Vinnie Trzeciak stands next to the remaining portion of the tree that fell Monday behind his West Third Street home in Oil City. (By Stacey Gross)

Homeowner Vinnie Trzeciak has only been an Oil City resident for a couple of years, but he's already impressed.

For Trzeciak, moving to Oil City has been a good experience all around, although he said he hears a lot of negative feedback regarding city services.

Obstacles at Cornplanter Square

  • By KARA O'NEIL Staff writer

Questions about the vision for 100 Seneca at Cornplanter Square in downtown Oil City as well as financial strategies to get there were the focus of a long, heated discussion at Tuesday's Venango County Economic Development Authority meeting.

Front Page

Republicans eye new approach

HARRISBURG (AP) - Republicans who control Pennsylvania's Legislature are increasingly looking to take a different avenue to write laws - voter referendums - to get around Gov. Tom Wolf and make policy that the Democrat cannot block with his veto pen.

Front Page

Leaders offer united front as summit ends

CARBIS BAY, England (AP) - Leaders of the Group of Seven wealthy nations staked their claim Sunday to leading the world out of the coronavirus pandemic and crisis, pledging more than 1 billion coronavirus vaccine doses to poorer nations, vowing to help developing countries grow while fightin…

+4
Front Page

Archers aim for fun

  • By SYDNEY HERDLE Contributing writer

The hundreds of archers who descended on Two Mile Run County Park this weekend wrapped up competition in the second leg of the International Bowhunting Organization (IBO) National Triple Crown Championship on Saturday and Sunday.

Front Page

Wolf inks bill extending virus waivers

HARRISBURG (AP) - Gov. Tom Wolf on Friday signed legislation to extend hundreds of waivers of regulations that his administration approved over the last 15 months under the authority of his pandemic disaster emergency declaration that lawmakers voted to end.

+3
Front Page

'They love coming here'

  • By LAURA O'NEIL Staff writer

Archers old and young, professional and novice, have gathered at Two Mile Run County Park this weekend for the second leg of the International Bowhunting Organization (IBO) National Triple Crown Championship.

+2
Front Page

Return to Oil Field

  • From staff reports

Outdoor commencement ceremonies for the Oil City High School Class of 2021 were held Friday evening under sunny skies at the football stadium.

Front Page

Pa. election revamp unveiled

HARRISBURG (AP) - An ambitious Republican proposal to revamp Pennsylvania election law was unveiled Thursday, a 149-page bill that would change deadlines, adopt new rules for early voting, alter mail-in ballot procedures and mandate IDs for all in-person voters.

Front Page

National archery event is back at Two Mile

  • By KARA O'NEIL Staff writer

The second leg of a national archery championship, which has drawn hundreds of archers and spectators in previous years, is returning this weekend to Two Mile Run County Park.

+3
Front Page

425 days on the creek

  • By DILLON PROVENZA Staff writer

A brother's challenge and a retiree schedule have led an Oil City man to go fishing every day for more than a year.

Front Page

Polk Center concerns aired out

  • By STACEY GROSS Staff writer

Families of Polk State Center residents and members of the center's Board of Trustees met Tuesday, on the issue of safe and appropriate care for residents as the clock continues to tick on an August 2022 closure of the facility.

Front Page

Clarion County's vaccine clinic to close

  • By RANDY BARTLEY Staff writer

CLARION - Clarion County Commissioner Wayne Brosius announced Tuesday that the Clarion County inoculation clinic at the former Peeble's store will close June 23.

+4
Front Page

Fun at Viking Games

  • By KARA O'NEIL Staff writer

As a fun way to end the school year, students from St. Stephen Elementary and Venango Catholic High School in Oil City competed in the inaugural Viking Games at VC on Monday morning.

+2
Front Page

Grads get diplomas

  • From staff reports

Commencement ceremonies were held Sunday afternoon for graduates at Franklin and Venango Catholic high schools.

Front Page

Housing market's doors open

  • By STACEY GROSS Staff writer

There's been a lot of activity in Venango County's housing market as of late, and a couple of local Realtors have both different and similar takes on what the future might hold.

+5
Front Page

PennDOT, lawmakers debate bridge toll proposal

  • By RANDY BARTLEY Staff writer

CLARION- The Clarion Chamber of Commerce's legislative breakfast Friday turned into a debate between local, state and federal elected leaders and citizens and PennDOT officials over the proposed tolling of select interstate bridges in Pennsylvania.