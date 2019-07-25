The Oil Region Alliance is funding a plan that will look into the possibilities for preserving the church building of the former Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary Church on Oil City's North Side.
Jennifer Burden, historian and educator at the Alliance, said funding, in the form of grant money, came through in July, and that money has initiated the process of looking closely at the physical structure of the 112-year-old church.
"We are looking at potential ways to preserve the church building," Burden said. "Struxures (an architectural firm in Seneca) will be authoring the report.
"We are still very early in the process. Other than getting the contract signed, we have not done anything yet," Burden added.
The contract is between the Alliance and Struxures, Burden said, and the plan should be complete by December.
The proposed preservation plan coincides with the recent change of status of the Assumption church, which took place late last week when the Most Rev. Lawrence T. Persico, Catholic bishop of Erie, removed the blessing/consecration of the building and relegated Assumption to "profane but not sordid use," according to a press release from the diocese.
That means that the church will no longer be used as a Catholic church and can be used for non-religious purposes.
The bishop's relegation of the Assumption church was announced last weekend during Masses to the parishioners at St. Stephen and St. Joseph churches. Assumption had been a part of St. Joseph parish since February 2017.
Announcements made at the Masses also clarified that Persico's relegation is the essential first step in the process of putting a church up for sale.
The Rev. John Miller, pastor at St. Stephen and St. Joseph parishes, said the language the Church uses to relegate a church, such as the words "profane" and "sordid," may sound strange to modern ears, but "the use of the correct technical terms is important."
"Profane" means secular (non-religious), while "sordid" means unbecoming or inappropriate, according to a press release issued last week by the Erie Catholic Diocese.
Burden said Miller had met with the Alliance last year, at the Alliance's request, to talk generally about "preservation topics."
"But I want to make clear that ORA (Alliance) is not looking to purchase any buildings. That action has never been on the radar," said Burden, who added that rumors of this possibility have cropped up at times. "We are not in the position to buy it."
Burden said the Alliance has funded the writing of preservation plans in the past for other historic buildings.
Assumption Church is in the Oil City Northside Historic District, which, Burden said, is listed in the National Register of Historic Places, along with the Downtown Commercial Historic District and Southside Historic District.
"The purpose of the preservation plan," said Burden, "is to assess the current physical condition. The firm will go in and identify necessary repairs and make a list of priorities in repairs. It will provide an estimate of potential costs."
Burden said the plan will also suggest potential new uses for the property.
Miller addressed the changes at Assumption in the Sunday bulletin that will be distributed this weekend before Masses.
Both the pastoral council and finance councils of St. Joseph and St. Stephen decided early this year to "ask the Bishop to relegate Our Lady Help of Christians Church (Siverly), St. Venantius Church (Rouseville) and Assumption Church," Miller wrote.
He also wrote that "as this has been said before, this is 30 to 40 years late." One of the exterior walls of the Assumption Church "has started falling, and the city has contacted the Bishop and St. Joseph Parish," Miller added.
Miller also noted that the decisions around the church buildings were "difficult," that "we don't want to manage decline" but to "plan for a positive future."
"We are all saddened this is happening, but we need to look ahead to a more positive future of our Catholic community," Miller said.
He also reported that "we are exploring options for the future of (the) Assumption Church building."
Miller said the changes announced for the church building don't include any proposed changes for the convent or school buildings that were once part of Assumption parish.
The school building has housed the St. Elizabeth Center since 2005. The center is a food pantry and thrift store consisting of gently used clothes and general, small housewares.