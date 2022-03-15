The Rocky Grove playground is well underway to getting its anticipated facelift.
Joseph Sporer, the Sugarcreek Borough administrator, has described the 25-year-old playground as being “in disrepair.”
LVIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russia and Ukraine kept a fragile diplomatic path open with a new round of talks Monday even as Moscow’s forces pounded away at Kyiv and other cities across the country in a punishing bombardment the Red Cross said has created “nothing short of a nightmare” for civilians.
The Rocky Grove playground is well underway to getting its anticipated facelift.
Trucks keep America’s businesses rolling, but it has become increasingly expensive to keep those trucks rolling, as well.
The Franklin High School Hall of Fame selection committee has selected four people for 2022 induction, with the ceremony scheduled Oct. 6 during Applefest.
Snow on Saturday couldn’t keep the crowds away from exploring the Outdoor Expo at the Cranberry Mall.
LVIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russian missiles pounded a military base in western Ukraine on Sunday, killing 35 people in an attack on a facility that served as a crucial hub for cooperation between Ukraine and the NATO countries supporting its defense.
An anti-stigma initiative known as Acceptance 365 is helping to educate Venango County communities, businesses and schools about acceptance, inclusion and diversity.
After a two-year absence, the sound of bluegrass music once again filled the halls of the Clarion Ramada by Wyndham over the weekend.
For nearly 34 years Mary Lenhart has greeted her customers at the door of the County Seat Restaurant in downtown Clarion. Today, she will do it for the final time — she and her husband, Gene, have sold the business to a Pittsburgh couple with local connections.
Local chamber of commerce leaders are preparing for the impact that rising energy costs will have on local businesses.
Downtown Oil City property and business owners who are considering storefront improvement projects within the next year may be eligible for a facade improvement grant of up to $5,000.
Sandycreek Elementary students may know more about French Creek than you do.
Clarion state police confirmed a missing new Bethlehem man was found dead in the Allegheny River in Armstrong County on Thursday morning.
Good crowds are expected this weekend as the Cranberry Outdoor Expo opens today and continues through Sunday at the Cranberry Mall.
HARRISBURG (AP) — Gov. Tom Wolf’s administration has picked a consortium of companies to manage construction on as many as nine major interstate bridges in Pennsylvania, including two in this region.
The City of Oil City and the Oil City firefighters union have entered into a tentative three-year contract that will run from 2023 until the end of 2025, city manager Mark Schroyer told city council at their meeting Thursday.
Over 20 employers conducted mock interviews with juniors at Rocky Grove High School on Thursday.
Not everyone was excited to see the fluffy flakes falling Wednesday, but seven-year old Misha acted like a puppy again when he saw them.
Lawrence County resident Rick Telesz said his inspiration to seek Pennsylvania’s 16th District seat in the U.S. House of Representatives came from the actions of the Republican who currently holds the office.
An inspection of water-line leaks along the 13th Street bridge in Franklin has revealed serious deterioration to pipe fittings, according to information that was shared Tuesday evening during the Franklin General Authority’s monthly meeting.
Oil City School District is moving ahead with spending close to $12 million in COVID grant funding from the state and federal governments.
Election-related matters, including the congressional redistricting plan for Pennsylvania that would split Venango County into two districts, were discussed at Tuesday’s county commissioners meeting.
Franklin High School art students received an art and history lesson rolled into one Tuesday at the Venango County Historical Society.
Venango County coroner Christina Rugh has identified the woman who was found dead Saturday at a residence on Mineral Street in Oil City.
Franklin, like other municipalities across the state, for the first time is eligible to apply for a state grant, the funding of which comes from money gained via gambling revenue.
LVIV, Ukraine (AP) — The humanitarian crisis in Ukraine deepened Monday as Russian forces intensified their shelling and food, water, heat and medicine grew increasingly scarce, in what the country condemned as a medieval-style siege by Moscow to batter it into submission.
Beginning in April, the decorative, twin-globe streetlights and their poles on Franklin’s Liberty Street, between 12th and 13th streets, will be replaced, according to City Manager Tracy Jamieson.
I was on the phone talking to Oil City basketball coach Bob Lynch before the start of the 1971-72 season. I was interviewing him for The Derrick for a preview story on the Oilers, who were seeking their third straight Section 2 title.
An Oil City man has been charged with homicide in connection with the death of a woman whose body was found in a 55-gallon drum at the couple’s residence on Mineral Street.
An Oil City man is accused of homicide and also faces other charges.
Erie resident Dan Pastore, in his bid for Pennsylvania’s 16th District U.S. House seat currently held by Republican Mike Kelly, has a message he hopes will distinguish him from others in the race — he’s a “different kind of Democrat” who wants to reciprocate.
Four teams of Cranberry junior high school students will be busy the next couple of months preparing for a robotics world championship competition in May.
HAGERSTOWN, Md. (AP) — A large group of truck drivers who object to COVID-19 mandates drove two loops around the beltway surrounding Washington, Sunday, deliberately moving slowly to impact traffic and make their feelings known to lawmakers in the nation’s capitol.
CLARION — When homelessness is mentioned, an urban scene can come to mind. However, it’s not a problem relegated to the nation’s larger communities.
First Energy's website on Sunday afternoon reported power outages had affected about 2,200 customers in Venango County and about 1,500 customers in Clarion County. The outages coincided at the time high winds ripped through the area.
HARRISBURG (AP) — Student scores on Pennsylvania standardized tests fell sharply last year in most categories, although state education officials cautioned the numbers were so distorted by pandemic conditions that they are of limited use for comparison to previous years — particularly regard…
Looking for a dress for prom? Or a bridesmaid dress? Maybe a dress to wear to a wedding?
Little remains standing of the Drake Building, an Oil City landmark on North Seneca Street that once housed one of the largest movie theaters in western Pennsylvania and one of the first indoor shopping centers.
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russian forces shelled Europe’s largest nuclear plant early Friday, sparking a fire as they pressed their attack on a crucial energy-producing Ukrainian city and gained ground in their bid to cut off the country from the sea.
An empty tanker truck burst into flames at about 3 p.m. Thursday on Route 257 in Seneca near Action Auto.
For Sale : Haier dehumidifier, 70 pint, like new, only us…
Full time Road Master position. Valid Driver’s license an…
Huge furniture sale! Sat Mar 19. 9-12. Cash only. Couches…
Part Time Administrative Assistant, A busy mental health …
Apples: Gala, Ida Red, Empire & Jonagold, Mutsu &…
Black & white long haired male cat w/ stubbed tail. N…
2022 1POLK CENTER BOARD OF TRUSTEE MEETING SCHEDULE On be…
Ocean Spray Carwash, 299 Duncomb St., Oil City has NL, Et…