Playground program starts next week in Oil City

The summer playground program in Oil City gets underway Wednesday, June 17. Program director Evan Basham (front) and Jennifer Friedhaber (behind him), director of the YWCA that sponsors the program, have hired staff and instituted new safety measures. Three of the 12 staff members are (from left) Sydney Straub, a West Virginia University student; Caleb Gardner, a 2020 Oil City High School graduate who will attend Clarion University; and Carson Fennick, who will be an Oil City senior next year. (By Judith O. Etzel)
Oil City's annual summer playground program, temporarily put on hold because of the coronavirus pandemic, will open Wednesday, June 17, at four public playgrounds within the city.
"These kids are crying for socialization after being out of their classrooms for so long and stuck at home," said Evan Basham, a teacher at the Oil City Middle School and director of the multi-week playground program. "It's really important to have this."