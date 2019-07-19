Police chase ends with man being pulled from Allegheny

Oil City police apprehended a Venango County man wanted on warrants at about 9:40 a.m. Thursday after he fled into the Allegheny River.
Police said Tyler Reed, 31, was observed as a passenger in a vehicle traveling in the area of Veterans Bridge and Front Street.
Officers tried to initiate a traffic stop, and police said Reed exited the vehicle and fled down over an embankment and into the Allegheny River when officers gave chase.
Police, assisted by the Oil City Fire Department's Advance Life Support Rescue Unit, apprehended Reed in the river and brought him to shore at the South Side Marina.
"I don't know how they were able to mobilize that boat so fast, but they got him," witnesses looking on from the Petroleum Street Bridge said.
Reed was recently wanted in connection with the theft of a weed trimmer from a Wiley Avenue residence in Rocky Grove on July 8.
Sugarcreek police said a neighbor took pictures of a beige SUV the man was driving during the theft, and the vehicle was later connected to Reed after the owner told officers she had loaned the vehicle to him.
In addition to being wanted in Sugarcreek, and warrants from other agencies already in place, Reed has now been charged with a felony count of flight to avoid apprehension/trial/punishment, and misdemeanor counts of resisting arrest, disorderly conduct and use-possession of drug paraphernalia.
He was arraigned at about noon Thursday before district judge Andrew Fish.
Reed was lodged in the Venango County jail, and a preliminary hearing is scheduled at 8:30 a.m. Wednesday in Central Court.