Police chase ends with man being pulled from river

Oil City police apprehended a man wanted on warrants at about 10 a.m. today after he fled into the Allegheny River.
Police said Tyler Reed, 31, ran from them as police attempted a traffic stop at the intersection of Central Avenue and West Front Street.
Reed, according to police, fled over a hill and into the river.
Police were assisted by the Oil City Fire Department's Advance Life Support Rescue Unit, which pulled Reed out of the water at the South Side Marina.
"I don't know how they were able to mobilize that boat so fast, but they got him," a witness standing on the Petroleum Street bridge said.
Reed was most recently wanted by Sugarcreek police in regard to the theft of a grass and weed trimmer from a lawn in the 300 block of Wiley Avenue on July 8.
In that incident, Reed faces misdemeanor counts of theft by unlawful taking of moveable property and receiving stolen property and two summary driving violations.
