Police discover woman's body in Polk residence

State police in Franklin said the body of a woman was found inside a residence in the 100 block of Hillcrest Avenue in Polk.

According to police, officers went to the residence to check on the welfare of an individual on Thursday at about 6:20 p.m.

Upon entry into the residence, police said, officers discovered a decomposed body within the living room.

Police said the name of the victim will not be released until positive identification and proper notifications are made during the ongoing investigation.

