Police investigate homicide in Rockland

State police in Franklin said they are investigating a homicide of an Allegheny County man who was found dead in Rockland Township early Sunday morning due to apparent gunshot wounds.
Police said they arrived to a residence at 279 Carls Road, where they found 29-year-old Peter Bernardo Spencer deceased in the front yard of the residence. Police said the suspect is a 25-year-old man, who has been detained and is in custody.
MAYFIELD, Ky. (AP) — Workers on the night shift at Mayfield Consumer Products were in the middle of the holiday rush, cranking out candles, when a tornado closed in on the factory and the word went out: “Duck and cover.”
HARRISBURG (AP) — Pennsylvania nursing homes say they are coping with dire staffing shortages that have forced many of them to stop accepting new residents, which in turn is preventing hospitals jammed with COVID-19 patients from discharging those who require lower levels of care.
Marie Veon, a longtime Venango County district attorney, has been nominated by Gov. Tom Wolf to fill the judicial vacancy in the county’s Court of Common Pleas that was created when Robert Boyer retired in April.
HARRISBURG (AP) — A statewide mask mandate for Pennsylvania school children was thrown out by the state Supreme Court on Friday, raising the prospect that at least some students in the state may soon be allowed to attend classes without a face covering.
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — The number of Americans fully vaccinated against COVID-19 reached 200 million Wednesday amid a dispiriting holiday-season spike in cases and hospitalizations that has hit even New England, one of the most highly inoculated corners of the country.
HARRISBURG (AP) — A lawyer for Pennsylvania’s acting health secretary on Wednesday defended the validity of the secretary’s order requiring masks inside K-12 schools to fight COVID-19, asking state Supreme Court justices to focus on a single regulation.
HARRISBURG (AP) — A Republican-controlled state House committee plans to vote on a proposed map of Pennsylvania’s new congressional districts that its chair introduced into legislation Wednesday, as a rival map was being prepared in the Senate where lawmakers promise an open process with deb…
Franklin state police said a 50-year-old Oil City-area woman was the victim of a burglary in which $2,225 worth of items and cash were stolen. The incident occurred on McPherson Road in Pinegrove Township between 9 a.m. and 8 p.m. Monday.
WASHINGTON (AP) — Stresses of the pandemic have taken a toll on Americans of all ages, but a new poll finds teens and young adults have faced some of the heaviest struggles as they come of age during a time of turmoil.
WASHINGTON (AP) — As the Supreme Court court weighs the future of the landmark 1973 Roe v. Wade decision, a resurgent anti-abortion movement is looking to press its advantage in state-by-state battles while abortion-rights supporters prepare to play defense.
WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. health officials said Sunday that while the omicron variant of the coronavirus is rapidly spreading throughout the country, early indications suggest it may be less dangerous than delta, which continues to drive a surge of hospitalizations.
Oil City Council members were told Thursday by city manager Mark Schroyer that some of the city’s insurance costs next year will probably be higher than what was first projected in the proposed 2022 budget.