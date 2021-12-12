State police in Franklin said they are investigating a homicide of an Allegheny County man who was found dead in Rockland Township early this morning due to apparent gunshot wounds.

Police said they arrived at a residence on Carls Road, where they found 29-year-old Peter Bernardo Spencer deceased in the front yard of the residence. Police said the suspect is a 25-year-old man, who has been detained and is in custody.

0
0
0
1
0

Tags

Front Page

Nursing home staff crunch hurting hospitals too

HARRISBURG (AP) — Pennsylvania nursing homes say they are coping with dire staffing shortages that have forced many of them to stop accepting new residents, which in turn is preventing hospitals jammed with COVID-19 patients from discharging those who require lower levels of care.

Front Page

Pa. high court throws out mask mandate for schools

HARRISBURG (AP) — A statewide mask mandate for Pennsylvania school children was thrown out by the state Supreme Court on Friday, raising the prospect that at least some students in the state may soon be allowed to attend classes without a face covering.

Front Page

Veon nominated to fill Venango judge vacancy

  • By KARA O’NEIL Staff writer

Marie Veon, a longtime Venango County district attorney, has been nominated by Gov. Tom Wolf to fill the judicial vacancy in the county’s Court of Common Pleas that was created when Robert Boyer retired in April.

Front Page

Redbank falls short in title game

The Redbank Valley Bulldogs came up a little short this afternoon as their great season ended with a 21-14 loss to Bishop Guilfoyle in the PIAA Class 1A football championship game in Hershey.

COVID cases spike even as U.S. hits 200M vaccine milestone
Front Page

COVID cases spike even as U.S. hits 200M vaccine milestone

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — The number of Americans fully vaccinated against COVID-19 reached 200 million Wednesday amid a dispiriting holiday-season spike in cases and hospitalizations that has hit even New England, one of the most highly inoculated corners of the country.

Front Page

Rival state congressional map plans move ahead

HARRISBURG (AP) — A Republican-controlled state House committee plans to vote on a proposed map of Pennsylvania’s new congressional districts that its chair introduced into legislation Wednesday, as a rival map was being prepared in the Senate where lawmakers promise an open process with deb…

Front Page

Overnight news: Woman reports $2,225 worth of items stolen

  • By LUKA KRNETA News editor

Franklin state police said a 50-year-old Oil City-area woman was the victim of a burglary in which $2,225 worth of items and cash were stolen. The incident occurred on McPherson Road in Pinegrove Township between 9 a.m. and 8 p.m. Monday.

+6
Franklin gets new Christmas tree
Front Page

Franklin gets new Christmas tree

  • By LAURA O’NEIL Staff writer

After Monday’s rain and high winds toppled Franklin’s Christmas tree, community leaders rallied together to replace the 53-foot spruce that fell.

+5
Franklin Christmas tree down
Front Page

Franklin Christmas tree down

  • By LAURA O’NEIL Staff writer

Brutal rain and winds on Monday afternoon brought Franklin’s record-breaking community Christmas tree to the ground on Monday afternoon, but by early evening the city had a new tree.

Pandemic stress weighs heavily on Gen Z
Front Page

Pandemic stress weighs heavily on Gen Z

WASHINGTON (AP) — Stresses of the pandemic have taken a toll on Americans of all ages, but a new poll finds teens and young adults have faced some of the heaviest struggles as they come of age during a time of turmoil.

Front Page

Some say finding cat food has become more difficult

  • By MICHELLE INCIARRANO Contributing writer

While pet adoptions have soared during the COVID-19 pandemic, many U.S. cat owners, including in Venango County, now report they are having difficulties sourcing their regular brands of cat food.

Franklin Christmas tree falls
Front Page

Franklin Christmas tree falls

The Christmas tree in front of the Venango County Courthouse in Franklin has fallen. There was no word as to whether there were any injuries or property damage.

+2
Oil City Christmas Past
Front Page

Oil City Christmas Past

Oil City over the weekend continued with its celebration of the holiday season with numerous events and activities during the 21st Annual Christmas Past celebration.

Front Page

Both sides planning for new abortion fight

WASHINGTON (AP) — As the Supreme Court court weighs the future of the landmark 1973 Roe v. Wade decision, a resurgent anti-abortion movement is looking to press its advantage in state-by-state battles while abortion-rights supporters prepare to play defense.

Front Page

'We have really got to be careful'

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. health officials said Sunday that while the omicron variant of the coronavirus is rapidly spreading throughout the country, early indications suggest it may be less dangerous than delta, which continues to drive a surge of hospitalizations.

Front Page

Thompson: CMS vaccine mandate harmful

  • By RANDY BARTLEY Staff writer

U.S. Rep. Glenn Thompson believes the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services COVID-19 vaccine mandate for health care workers could be dangerous for the patients those workers serve.