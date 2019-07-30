A Kennerdell man is facing several charges, including ethnic intimidation, in connection with an incident on the Rockland Township bike trail in which he is accused of firing a revolver in an effort to scare a family.
A criminal complaint filed by Franklin state police says a family of four adults and five children was walking the bike trail near 1031 Rails to Trails Drive in Rockland Township at about 7 p.m. Sunday when Mark Robert Rauenswinter, 61, encountered them.
Rauenswinter called the family an ethnic slur related to the color of their skin and made gestures parodying how he believed the family prays, the complaint said.
Rauenswinter told the family to leave and said "I'll bury you all in the river," and left, the complaint said. The family told police the man appeared to be highly intoxicated, according to the complaint.
The complaint said Rauenswinter returned and "brandished" a .357 Taurus Magnum revolver, pointed it in the family's direction and then fired two shots into the air.
These actions caused the family to be in fear of death or serious bodily injury, the complaint said.
One family member, Jamil A. Wekhian, 38, called the newspaper Monday to relate the incidents. Wekhian, who is a professor at Westminster College, said Rauenswinter was riding a golf cart when he fired the two shots.
After speaking with witnesses, police located Rauenswinter at a neighbor's residence, the complaint said. He was highly intoxicated and had in his possession a .357 Taurus Magnum revolver with two cartridges empty out of the five shells in the cylinder, the complaint said.
Rauenswinter admitted to firing the revolver in the air in an attempt to scare the family into leaving after he was taken into custody, the complaint said.
"I certainly wouldn't say it's a common thing," trooper Michelle McGee-Morrison, the community services officer for Franklin state police, said of the incident.
McGee-Morrison said there's no need for individuals to be afraid when on the trail and said she didn't believe this kind of incident to be a common occurrence.
"I think it was an instance of one individual acting inappropriately," she said.
Rauenswinter has been charged with a felony count of ethnic intimidation, misdemeanor charges of simple assault, terroristic threats, recklessly endangering another person, harassment and disorderly conduct, and a summary charge of public drunkenness.
He was arraigned before district judge Patrick Lowrey at 11 p.m. Sunday and lodged in the Venango County jail.
Rauenswinter is scheduled for a preliminary hearing Aug. 7 in Central Court.