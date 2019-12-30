In this still frame from video, churchgoers take cover while a congregant armed with a handgun, top left, engages a man who opened fire, near top center just right of windows, during a service at the West Freeway Church of Christ in White Settlement, Texas on Sunday. (West Freeway Church of Christ/Courtesy of Law Enforcement via AP)
A couple walks from West Freeway Church of Christ after a fatal shooting at the church in White Settlement, Texas, Sunday. (AP)
WHITE SETTLEMENT, Texas (AP) - A man pulled out a shotgun at a Texas church service and fired on worshippers Sunday, killing two people before he was shot to death by congregants who fired back, police said.
Authorities at a Sunday evening news conference praised the two congregants who opened fire as part of a volunteer security team at West Freeway Church of Christ in White Settlement. It was unclear if the two people who were killed were the two who shot at the gunman.