A Polk man whom Franklin state police have been searching for turned himself in to the sheriff's office in Ava, Missouri, two days after a woman's body was discovered in his Hillcrest Avenue residence, according to a criminal complaint.
Franklin state police believe the body is that of Salina Chilson, of Emlenton, who has been missing since early this month, the complaint said.
A bullet and shell casing were located during the autopsy performed in Pittsburgh on Saturday, the complaint said, and the woman's lower jaw was broken in three places.
However, Venango County Coroner Christina Rugh on Monday morning told the newspaper and TheDerrick.com that she couldn't confirm the identity of the dead woman until she receives results of DNA testing.
Rugh also said she is waiting for the report of forensic experts before making a determination as to the cause and manner of death.
Venango County District Attorney Shawn White would only confirm the investigation is ongoing and that a suspect is in custody.
According to the complaint, Clayton Hindman, 48, of Polk, has been charged by Franklin state police with one felony count of aggravated assault, one misdemeanor count of possession of an instrument of crime with intent, one misdemeanor count of simple assault and one misdemeanor count of recklessly endangering another person.
The complaint said the Polk Police Department was contacted on Thursday at about 12:30 p.m. by Hindman's daughter, who lives in Knox, to check on the welfare of her father.
Hindman's daughter told Polk police that she had not heard from her father in several weeks, the complaint said.
Polk police, the complaint said, went to Hindman's residence and found the door locked and "a foul odor coming from inside," according to the complaint.
Polk police, the complaint said, called Hindman and got his voicemail, so they made contact with the landlord, who arrived at about 4:30 p.m. and granted police access to the residence.
When Polk police entered the house, they found the "severely decomposed" body of a woman lying on her back on the floor of the living room covered by a blanket, the complaint said.
At that time, according to the complaint, the Venango County coroner estimated the woman had been dead "for a few weeks."
The district attorney requested Franklin state police handle the case, and then state police obtained a search warrant, according to the complaint.
The woman was grasping a pistol in her left hand that was on "safe," according to the complaint.
Interviews with "Chilson's associates" determined she was right-handed, the complaint said.
Chilson's purse and driver's license were found on the scene, and the woman found had a necklace that looked like the one Chilson was wearing when she was reported missing, according to the complaint.
Several drops of blood were on the floor between the living room and the kitchen, and a human tooth was found on the floor of the kitchen near the droplet of blood farthest from the woman's body, the complaint said.
Hindman's motorcycle, the complaint said, was at the residence on Thursday, but his truck was missing.
According to the complaint, Hindman had been renting the house where the body was found.
On Saturday at about 11 a.m., Hindman called Franklin state police to tell them that he was turning himself in to the sheriff's office in Ava, Missouri, according to the complaint.
Hindman told police during that phone call that his girlfriend in Missouri had talked him into "doing the right thing and turning himself in," the complaint said.
The sheriff's office in Ava, Missouri, told the newspaper that police transportation needed to be arranged before Hindman could be sent back to Venango County.
Dennis Dirkmaat, a forensic anthropologist at Mercyhurst in Erie who is assisting in the investigation, told the newspaper that he will examine the woman's remains later this week to see if the remains show signs of trauma or other causes leading to her death.
Dirkmaat said he and a team of graduate students assisted in documenting the scene and recovering the remains on Thursday.