The day was dubbed "Christmas at the Capitol" by many of the employees and supporters of Polk State Center (red) and White Haven State Center (green) who traveled to the state Capital on Tuesday. (By Sarah Titley)
Some advocates fighting to keep Polk State Center and White Haven State Center open turn their backs on and turn their signs toward a news conference at the state Capitol that was held by the Pennsylvania Coalition for Inclusive Community. The group is composed of several entities, including the Arc of Pennsylvania and Disability Rights Pennsylvania. (By Sarah Titley)
HARRISBURG - Conversation and the rumbling of two charter buses idling nearby filled the darkness as over 60 employees, former employees and advocates of Polk State Center converged on the state Capitol in Harrisburg on Tuesday.
Despite the early-morning hour, most of the individuals were wide awake, well accustomed to rising before the sun.