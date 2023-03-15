Poll worker shortage is serious problem in Clarion County

Clarion County is facing a serious shortage of poll workers.
Cindy Callihan, the county’s interim director of elections, said at Tuesday’s county commissioners meeting that poll workers are “desperately needed.”
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Clarion County is facing a serious shortage of poll workers.
Cindy Callihan, the county’s interim director of elections, said at Tuesday’s county commissioners meeting that poll workers are “desperately needed.”
Randy Bartley, reporter for The Derrick and The News-Herald, can be reached at 814-226-7000 or at randybartley.thederrick@gmail.com
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Federal Reserve is facing stinging criticism for missing what observers say were clear signs that Silicon Valley Bank was at high risk of collapsing into the second-largest bank failure in U.S. history.
Venango County commissioners handled a handful of business matters at their monthly meeting Tuesday, including upgrading the county’s credit card payment processing services.
TITUSVILLE — It’s not often when one finds a 20-year-old business owner, and even less likely to find one who has expanded on a relatively new venture. But that’s exactly what Peyton Miller, a 2020 Titusville Area High School graduate, has done.
Clarion County is facing a serious shortage of poll workers.
The following school districts are operating on a two-hour delay today, March 14:
NEW YORK (AP) — Depositors withdrew savings and investors broadly sold off bank shares Monday as the federal government raced to reassure Americans that the banking system was secure after two bank failures fed fears that more financial institutions could fall.
The Oil City School District’s curriculum and education committee laid out recommendations Monday for how the district should move forward with its ongoing plans for sexuality and sexual harassment lessons.
Several Republicans will battle for a Cranberry Township supervisor nomination in the May primary election.
BROOKVILLE — Entering “Pink Flamingos” on Main Street in Brookville is like stepping back into time. Music from the Big Band era fills the air and the fashions are from a more elegant age.
EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (AP) — Heather Bable speaks rapidly, recalling the terror of the night when a train loaded with hazardous chemicals derailed less than a half-mile from her home in East Palestine, Ohio. She heard an earthshaking boom and, from her bathroom window, “all you saw was the flames.”
CLARION — Bluegrass music poured from every nook and cranny at the Ramada by Wyndham Clarion last weekend when pickers and singers played at the Clarion River Jam Bluegrass Festival.
CLARION — Saturday night the Clarion Area Chamber of Business & Industry honored Bill Hearst with the Lifetime Achievement award and Jackie Griebel as the Citizen of the Year.
Several enthusiastic kindergarteners and first-graders at Cranberry Area Elementary School gathered in the Cranberry Court area of the school throughout the course of Friday to hear a few stories from local author Stacy Burch, as well as participate in a few activities.
It’s once again that time of year when, at 2 a.m. Sunday, we turn the clocks ahead to daylight saving time.
Oil City Council members learned during their meeting earlier this week that funds are lined up for a stormwater project in Justus Park.
WASHINGTON (AP) — America’s employers added 311,000 jobs in February, fewer than January’s huge gain but enough to keep pressure on the Federal Reserve to raise interest rates aggressively to fight inflation.
The Cooperstown community is coming to the aid of the small community of East Palestine, Ohio, in the aftermath of the train derailment that occurred just more than a month ago.
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — As political gridlock puts the government at risk of defaulting, President Joe Biden on Thursday made an opening bid with a budget plan that would cut deficits by $2.9 trillion over the next decade — a proposal that Republicans already intend to reject.
At their meeting Thursday, Oil City council voted to table a proposed change to Oil City pool passes.
TITUSVILLE — When Titusville Fire Department Chief Joe Lamey made his plans known that he would be retiring at the end of last year, City Manager Neil Fratus and City Council looked at their options.
Some area folks got out into the woods for a late winter, 3-mile hike on Thursday afternoon as part of a program at Oil Creek State Park.
Some contested races are shaping up in Venango County in the May primary election as candidates for a number of county, municipal and school board positions have turned in their petitions to be placed on ballots.
Wednesday was a full day for the students of Leadership Venango as they took tours of several area businesses on their class day, including the Franklin Industrial and Commercial Development Authority (FICDA) complex.
Two murder cases are continuing to wind their way through the Venango County court system.
Anyone who visits downtown Titusville regularly will have a new park to enjoy during summer at the corner of North Franklin and Central streets along with Diamond Street.
Franklin City Council members agreed Monday to enter into an agreement with PennDOT in preparation for the paving of several streets that are considered local federal aid routes.
HARRISBURG (AP) — Gov. Josh Shapiro is proposing a hefty an increase in aid to Pennsylvania’s schools in his first budget delivered Tuesday to the Legislature, but the Democrat’s administration also emphasized prudence, saying a massive cash surplus will dwindle over time.
The Keystone SMILES AmeriCorps House of Trades (HOT) teamed up with Mustard Seed Missions of Venango County and Chapel on the Hill on Monday in Emlenton.
A two-hour snow delay couldn’t dampen the enthusiasm of Sandycreek Elementary School first-grade students Tuesday as they celebrated 120 days of school all day in the library.
The following school districts have issued two-hour delays today, March 7:
BOSTON (AP) — Growing up in New England, Leah Ofsevit’s most cherished childhood memories were blanketed in snow. She remembers running barefoot outside with her brother at the first sign of it, building snowmen and ice castles most winters, strapping on skis as a toddler.
Today is the last day for candidates running for local offices to turn in petitions to get on their party ballots in the May 16 primary election.
The Northwest Central Pennsylvania Regional Task Force, which includes Clarion and Jefferson counties, is ready to respond if any sort of disaster along the lines of the East Palestine train derailment occurs in the region.
A conditional use permit for a Grant Street residence to be used as a homeless shelter was granted at Franklin city council’s Monday meeting.
TITUSVILLE — When Rebecca Saintz was in high school, she couldn’t wait to move away from Titusville. Once she finally moved, though, she began to miss her hometown and realized how much she had taken it for granted.
Amid the events currently playing out on the world’s stage, recruitment to the U.S. military has been declining over the past several years, and COVID-19 raised additional challenges.
The campaign of 9-year-old Anastasia Hoff to collect 500 pairs of shoes not only succeeded, but she exceeded her goal by nearly 350 pairs.
HARRISBURG (AP) — Gov. Josh Shapiro will deliver his first budget to the Legislature on Tuesday, as the Democrat aims in his first months to remake the state’s public school funding system and to put Pennsylvania on competitive footing with other states to attract major companies.
Quentin Wood, who served as chairman of the board and chief executive officer of Quaker State Corporation during the oil giant’s heyday in the 1970s and 80s while the company was headquartered in Oil City, has died.
As part of its participation in Read Across America Week, Valley Grove Elementary School planned a week full of activities to celebrate the beloved Dr. Seuss characters and stories.