Pools, beach welcome summer as gates are back open again

Now that school is out and the hot weather is here, local pools and parks are welcoming summer with open arms and open gates.
The Oil City and Franklin municipal pools and Crosby Beach at Two Mile Run County Park are all kicking off the summer season this weekend. And officials and patrons alike are looking forward to a return to normal after last year's unusual COVID summer.
HARRISBURG (AP) - An ambitious Republican proposal to revamp Pennsylvania election law was unveiled Thursday, a 149-page bill that would change deadlines, adopt new rules for early voting, alter mail-in ballot procedures and mandate IDs for all in-person voters.
Families of Polk State Center residents and members of the center's Board of Trustees met Tuesday, on the issue of safe and appropriate care for residents as the clock continues to tick on an August 2022 closure of the facility.
HARRISBURG (AP) - Pennsylvania state lawmakers are returning to session Monday with a big June agenda and sharp differences over the future of the state's finances, schools, energy sector and election procedures.
COLLEVILLE-SUR-MER, France (AP) - When the sun rises over Omaha Beach, revealing vast stretches of wet sand extending toward distant cliffs, one starts to grasp the immensity of the task faced by Allied soldiers on June 6, 1944, landing on the Nazi-occupied Normandy shore.
CLARION- The Clarion Chamber of Commerce's legislative breakfast Friday turned into a debate between local, state and federal elected leaders and citizens and PennDOT officials over the proposed tolling of select interstate bridges in Pennsylvania.
The County Commissioners Association of Pennsylvania is proposing two adjustments to the state election law overhauled by Act 77 in 2019, which allowed for mail-in ballots in state elections, among other changes.
Franklin-area residents commemorated Memorial Day on Monday by remembering those who have made the ultimate sacrifice while serving with the nation's armed forces through several observances across town.
Both the Oil City Veterans of Foreign Wars and Oil City Knights of Columbus held their annual Memorial Day ceremonies on Monday as speakers solemnly remembered members of the military who paid the ultimate wartime sacrifice.