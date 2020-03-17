Chris McNerney stands behind the counter at McNerney's bar and talks to lunchtime patrons Monday. Mike Fedorek (left) said he is a "45-year customer, loves the Reubens." Other customers said "It's kind of a tradition" to come to the Seneca Street bar in Oil City on St. Patrick's Day. (By Dillon Provenza)
The smell of Irish stew filled McNerney's in Oil City on Monday as Chris McNerney and his staff were preparing for the popular bar's annual St. Patrick's Day bash that packs the place all day and night.
But a couple of hours later, Gov. Tom Wolf's call for all bars and restaurants to close dine-in services for at least two weeks dealt a crushing blow to McNerney and other bar owners around the area who were expecting their usual big crowds of revelers today.