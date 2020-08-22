Beth Wilcox, left, of Canal Township, talks with Bernie Becker, of Utica, as Becker holds her 10-year-old chocolate Labrador retriever, Corona, during a rally Friday in front of the Franklin post office. About 30 people marched from the courthouse to the post office to show their support for the U.S. Postal Service. Becker said Corona was named after both the yellow rings around her eyes and the Corona cigar. (By Luka Krneta)
Robert Hines, of Franklin, was one of about 30 people in front of the Franklin post office to show their support for the U.S. Postal Service on Friday. (By Luka Krneta)
