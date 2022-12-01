Powell: Fed to keep rates higher for longer to cut inflation

Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell speaks in Washington on Wednesday.

 AP

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Federal Reserve will push rates higher than previously expected and keep them there for an extended period, Chair Jerome Powell said Wednesday in remarks likely intended to underscore the Fed’s single-minded focus on combating stubborn inflation.

Yet in a speech at the Brookings Institution, Powell also signaled that the Fed may increase its key interest rate by a half-point at its December meeting, a smaller boost after four straight three-quarter point hikes. Rate increases could then fall to a more traditional quarter-point size at its February and March meetings, based on previous Fed forecasts.

Washington Township reviews EMS options

  • By RYAN S. PUGH Clarion News writer

FRILLS CORNERS — When the Shippenville/Elk Ambulance Service announced it will cease operations at the end of January, it left a number of municipalities without an ambulance service, including Washington Township.

Pennsylvania campaign wildcard Fetterman turns to governing
Front Page

Pennsylvania campaign wildcard Fetterman turns to governing

HARRISBURG (AP) — When John Fetterman goes to Washington in January as one of the Senate’s new members, he’ll bring along an irreverent style from Pennsylvania that extends from his own personal dress code — super casual — to hanging marijuana flags outside his current office in the state Capitol.

Front Page

Where can area's best bargains on gas be found?

  • From staff reports

PITTSBURGH — Motorists looking for the lowest prices available to fill up their gas tanks could have been discouraged over the past few weeks as area prices appear to have not budged even slightly lower.

Front Page

C-L School Board considers additional co-ops

  • By RYAN S. PUGH Clarion News writer

CLARION TWP. — Clarion-Limestone School District Superintendent Brian Weible informed the board at this month’s work session/voting meeting how coordination effort discussions between the C-L and Clarion Area school districts have been progressing and what can be done next.

Front Page

Knox taps CARES fund for borough fire department

  • By RODNEY L. SHERMAN Clarion News editor

KNOX — After a similar donation to Knox Area Volunteer Ambulance Company last month, Knox Borough Council again tapped its American Rescue Plan grant fund to donate $20,000 to Knox Volunteer Fire Company.

Local legislators differ on Polk option
Front Page

Local legislators differ on Polk option

  • By LUKA KRNETA News editor

Although state Rep. R. Lee James and state Sen. Scott Hutchinson are in agreement that staving off closure of Polk State Center is a community priority, they are in disagreement on a proposed alternative.

Good Hope, Zion members continue Thanksgiving tradition
Front Page

Good Hope, Zion members continue Thanksgiving tradition

  • By MAKAYLA KEATING Staff writer

Thanksgiving spirit filled the kitchen Wednesday morning at Good Hope Lutheran Church in Oil City as volunteers were hard at work preparing for today’s annual turkey day meal delivery by the members of Good Hope and Zion Lutheran churches.

Free

Coming Thursday: Polk State Center

Although state Rep. R. Lee James and state Sen. Scott Hutchinson are in agreement that staving off closure of Polk State Center is a community priority, they are in disagreement on a proposed alternative.

Block party brings awareness to intellectual disabilities, autism
Front Page

Block party brings awareness to intellectual disabilities, autism

  • By HELEN FIELDING Staff writer

Those who stopped in at the fall block party at the Venango County Human Services training center in Franklin on Saturday were greeted by a cheerful gathering during the first-ever event in which attendees learned more about people with intellectual disabilities and autism.

Friends for Food set up
Front Page

Friends for Food set up

Community Services of Venango County workers unloaded the 1,200 turkeys that were ordered for this year’s Friends for Food campaign Friday at the Rocky Grove fire hall.