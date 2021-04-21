Powell's mesh mask could end pre-trial release

A Mercer County woman charged for her role in the U.S. Capitol riot was ordered by a federal judge on Friday to explain why her pre-trial release shouldn't be revoked after she wore a "see-through mesh mask."

Rachel Marie Powell, of Sandy Lake, appeared in a social media video wearing a mask with holes large enough to see her nose and mouth, according to court documents.

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) - Former Minneapolis Officer Derek Chauvin was convicted Tuesday of murder and manslaughter for pinning George Floyd to the pavement with his knee on the Black man's neck in a case that triggered worldwide protests, violence and a reexamination of racism and policing in the U.S.

Expert says painted ceiling in OC worth saving

  • By KARA O'NEIL Staff writer

The Venango County Economic Development Authority heard from a preservation expert Tuesday about restoration options for the painted ceiling on the first floor of the former Mellon Bank building in Oil City now known as 100 Seneca at Cornplanter Square.

  • From staff reports

Things were jumping Tuesday at the Oil City High School athletic complex as the Oilers' baseball, softball, tennis and track teams were all in action.

  • By DILLON PROVENZA Staff writer

A Mercer County woman charged for her role in the U.S. Capitol riot was ordered by a federal judge on Friday to explain why her pre-trial release shouldn't be revoked after she wore a "see-through mesh mask."

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The jury finds former Officer Derek Chauvin guilty in the death of George Floyd, the Black man who was pinned to the pavement with a knee on his neck in a case that set off a furious reexamination of racism and policing in the U.S.

Franklin looks at funds, work

  • By A.J. TITLEY Contributing writer

Franklin School Board members spent a majority of their meeting Monday discussing financial matters - mainly the upcoming influx of Federal Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief (ESSER) funds.

  • By MARK OLIVER City editor

The faith-based Together We Can coalition, which organized several events last year in Venango County that raised local awareness of social justice issues, now wants to hear from high school seniors.

  • From staff reports

If first impressions mean anything, Two Mile Run County Park made a lasting one with a Pittsburgh-area couple over the past couple of days.

Police: Shooter legally bought guns used in attack

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) - The former employee who shot and killed eight people at a FedEx facility in Indianapolis legally bought the two rifles used in the attack despite red flag laws designed to prevent such purchases, police said.

Half of U.S. adults have got at least 1 shot

WASHINGTON (AP) - Half of all adults in the U.S. have received at least one COVID-19 shot, the government announced Sunday, marking another milestone in the nation's largest-ever vaccination campaign but leaving more work to do to convince skeptical Americans to roll up their sleeves.

  • By KARA O'NEIL Staff writer

The City of Oil City is now collecting items from local businesses and nonprofits to put in a new time capsule.

State sounds 'hesitancy' alarm

HARRISBURG (AP) - A growing number of unfilled appointments and low uptake among nursing home workers are early signs that vaccine hesitancy is becoming an issue in Pennsylvania, prompting state officials to sound the alarm Friday and urge residents to get their COVID-19 shots as quickly as …

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) - The former employee who shot and killed eight people at a FedEx facility in Indianapolis was interviewed by FBI agents last year, after his mother called police to say that her son might commit "suicide by cop," the bureau said Friday.

Walk-ins welcome at regional vaccine clinic

UPMC Northwest’s regional vaccine clinic at the former Bon Ton in the Cranberry Mall is providing first doses of the Pfizer vaccine today without appointments until 3:30 p.m. Residents from Venango, Clarion, Forest, Crawford, Mercer, Warren, Lawrence, Butler and Jefferson counties are eligible.

8 die in shooting at FedEx facility in Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — A gunman killed eight people and wounded several others before apparently taking his own life in a late-night attack at a FedEx facility near the Indianapolis airport, police said, in the latest in a spate of mass shootings in the United States after a relative lull durin…

Layoffs down, spending up

WASHINGTON (AP) - A much-awaited economic boom coming off the pandemic recession appeared to edge closer to reality Thursday with fresh data showing the pace of layoffs dwindling, consumers spending freely and manufacturing rebounding.

  • By KARA O'NEIL Staff writer

Preparations for next month's primary election are underway in Venango County, and all the county's voting machines are being tested this week to make sure they are working properly.

State extends pause on Johnson & Johnson vaccinations

HARRISBURG — The state Department of Health today said it notified COVID-19 vaccine providers that the pause in administering doses of the Johnson & Johnson (Janssen) vaccine will be extended until April 24, or until updated guidance is provided from the Centers for Disease Control and P…

UPMC Northwest: Blood-clot side effect of J&J 'extremely rare'

  • By LAURA O'NEIL Staff writer

A day after the federal government issued a recommendation to put a hold on Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine inoculations, UPMC Northwest said the possibility of blood clots forming is an issue with which the public should be aware but not overly concerned.

  • From staff reports

Wednesday's weather made for a pleasant day for local high school athletes, and there was lots of action around the area.

  • By LAURA O'NEIL Staff writer

Browns Family Childcare in Franklin has earned national recognition as a Certified Nature Explore Classroom.

WASHINGTON (AP) - The U.S. on Tuesday recommended a "pause" in use of the single-dose Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine to investigate reports of rare but potentially dangerous blood clots, setting off a chain reaction worldwide and dealing a setback to the global vaccination campaign.

Vaccine eligibility expands

HARRISBURG (AP) - Pennsylvania will expand eligibility for the COVID-19 vaccine to all adults beginning today, nearly a week ahead of schedule, as supply begins to catch up with demand and state officials try to keep pace with a mutating virus.

  • By KARA O'NEIL Staff writer

The Oil City sesquicentennial celebration Sunday in Justus Park was a big hit, and a number of people who attended the event then stopped at the Venango Museum on Seneca Street to view new local history displays that are on exhibit.

  • By KARA O'NEIL Staff writer

Hundreds of people turned out to Justus Park in celebration of Oil City's 150 years of history that's "unique, noble and quirky" and to look forward to a "bright and promising future," as two of the speakers put it Sunday.