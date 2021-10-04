Powerball jackpot grows larger

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — The biggest lottery prize in months grew larger after no ticket matched all five numbers and the Powerball drawn on Saturday night.
The estimated jackpot for the next drawing on Monday is $670 million.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Showers this morning then scattered thunderstorms developing during the afternoon hours. High near 70F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 70%..
Showers early with some clearing overnight. Low around 60F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.
Updated: October 4, 2021 @ 7:05 am
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — The biggest lottery prize in months grew larger after no ticket matched all five numbers and the Powerball drawn on Saturday night.
The estimated jackpot for the next drawing on Monday is $670 million.
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — The biggest lottery prize in months grew larger after no ticket matched all five numbers and the Powerball drawn on Saturday night.
CLARION —Clarion’s Autumn Leaf Festival opened Saturday at three locations.
While the threat of rain scared off some, Applefest on Sunday continued to bring bustling crowds to Franklin.
To everything there is a season and Applefest is a time that is ripe for making memories.
Applefest returned in a big way Friday as people packed downtown Franklin.
The City of Oil City is in the process of submitting applications for 2021 Community Development Block Grant funds from the state Department of Community and Economic Development.
Enjoy free food and birthday cake?
Union High School will dismiss students at 11 a.m. today due to "several positive cases of Covid which have resulted in quarantining of staff members necessary in performing key functions," according to Superintendent John Kimmel. The high school will be operating remotely Monday, Tuesday, a…
HARRISBURG (AP) — The big field of Republicans running for governor of Pennsylvania is increasingly unsettled, with more candidates joining it, few leading party figures picking favorites and persistent talk that one of the most senior state Republican lawmakers may run.
Oil City School Board members reconvened Thursday to continue Monday’s meeting that was disrupted and delayed due to the presence of two members of the public who refused to wear masks in the building.
The owners of three local bus companies say it’s getting much harder to find people to drive their buses.
The Franklin High School Hall of Fame inducted five individuals and one team Thursday after the 2020 ceremony was postponed for a year due to the pandemic.
CLARION — The Clarion Borough Stormwater Authority will soon send out its fourth-quarter bills. At the same time, it will send delinquent account notices to property-owners who have not yet paid the fee.
Pink Splash for the Cure, an event that raises awareness and funding for breast cancer research and treatment, will return Tuesday to Franklin’s Bandstand Park.
The pieces are ready to fall in place for Applefest as volunteers hit the streets today to set up Franklin for the big event.
As September, which is Childhood Cancer Awareness Month, draws to a close, several parents who have lost their children to cancer are on a mission to see that their kids aren’t forgotten and to raise awareness for childhood cancer all year long.
CLARION — Clarion County had the sale of the century on Tuesday morning.
The Venango County Historical Society is now featuring an exhibit of photos and memorabilia from the old Monarch Park that provides a snapshot of what local people did for fun 100 years ago.
Mask mandate concerns were on the mind of a few attendees at Monday’s Franklin School Board meeting.
NEW BETHLEHEM — The members of the Redbank Valley Education Association (RVEA) have requested voluntary, nonbinding arbitration from the Pennsylvania Bureau of Mediation in the continuing labor impasse in that school district.
This year’s general election is a little more than a month away, and preparations are underway at the Venango County election office.
Two people died in a single-vehicle crash on Interstate 80 early Monday morning, during which time their vehicle caught fire, according to Clintonville Volunteer Fire Department assistant chief Brayden Rea.
HARRISBURG (AP) — Republican lawmakers in Pennsylvania on Monday unveiled sweeping changes to the conduct of elections through a proposed constitutional amendment, the latest turn in a partisan power struggle over elections in the wake of former President Donald Trump’s claims that last year…
Concerns about racism continue to plague Franklin School District, and about 30 people attended Monday’s school board meeting to share their thoughts on the matter.
The southbound lanes of Route 8 are open from the intersection with Old Route 8 (Route 3013) to the Georgetown Road (Route 3004) exit, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation.
Two people died in a single-vehicle crash on Interstate 80 early Monday morning, during which time their vehicle caught fire, according to Clintonville Volunteer Fire Department Assistant Chief Brayden Rea.
Interstate 80 exit 45, eastbound (Route 478: St. Petersburg/Emlenton) is closed for concrete patching. The estimated time to reopen is 6 p.m., according to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation.
HARRISBURG —The state Department of Health today announced a booster shot of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine will be immediately available for certain adults who were fully vaccinated with the Pfizer vaccine at least six months ago.
CLARION — Critical race theory (CRT) has been the subject of debate in many school districts nationwide, and that same debate continued during a forum held last week by the Constitution Party of Clarion County.
Oktoberfest returned to Marienville, a little early this year, much to the delight of the hundreds of people who attended the three-day event.
Venango County, Cranberry Township and Sugarcreek Borough are in the process of submitting applications for 2021 Community Development Block Grant funds from the state.
Chaplain Sandy Lewis, chaplain of Sandycreek Volunteer Fire Department, led the inaugural Firefighter Memorial and Honor Service Sunday afternoon.
Nancy O’Toole has been a resident of Polk State Center for 56 years.
WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. launched a campaign to offer boosters of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine to millions of Americans on Friday even as federal health officials stressed the real problem remains getting first shots to the unvaccinated.
An Oil City man enjoys bringing a different perspective to pictures of Oil City — aerial views that showcase the beauty of the area.
UPMC physicians conducted a Zoom meeting Friday to address questions about the latest guidance from the government regarding booster doses of the COVID vaccine.
A joint homecoming parade for Oil City and Cranberry high schools marched down Oil City’s West First Street Thursday night to fanfare from the Oil City High School marching band.
Oil City Council members learned Thursday the city has received a grant for improvements at Justus Park, including the replacement of the bandshell.
Cranberry Township supervisors on Thursday unanimously approved the appointment of Regina DeLoe to a vacant seat on the township’s zoning hearing board.
Fire departments are like families, according to Sandy Lewis, who is the chaplain of Sandycreek Volunteer Fire Department.
Apples - Honeycrisp, McIntosh, Gala. Grapes. Pears. Grown…
Fall Apples. Open Monday-Saturday, 8-dark. 150 Little Ger…
-Petersheim’s- HoneyCrisp, Cortland, McIntosh & other…
Snap Dragons, Apples - (Honeycrisp, cortland), grapes. Ba…
The family of Valerie D. Grant would like to express our …
Found - set of drill bits on Sleepy Hollow Road. Owner mu…
Starting 9-8-21 Ocean Spray Car Wash, 299 Duncomb St., is…
LEGAL NOTICE Letters of Administration on the Estate of R…