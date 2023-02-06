Powerball jackpot grows to $747 million after no winner

The $747 million Powerball jackpot up for grabs tonight is the ninth largest in U.S. lottery history and the latest in a string of huge lottery prizes.

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — The Powerball jackpot grew to an estimated $747 million after no one beat the odds and won the top prize in Saturday night’s drawing.

The numbers drawn were: 2, 8, 15, 19, 58 and Powerball 10.

Seneca Audubon urges bird count participation
  • From staff reports

The annual Great Backyard Bird Count will take place later this month, and the Seneca Rocks Audubon Society, a local chapter of the National Audubon Society, is encouraging area bird lovers to participate.

Frustrated Texans endure winter storm with no power

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Thousands of frustrated Texans shivered in homes without power for a second day Thursday, most of them around booming Austin, and fading hopes of a quick fix stirred grim memories of a deadly 2021 blackout after an icy winter storm across the southern U.S.

Biden, McCarthy meet face-to-face on debt crisis worries
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden and House Speaker Kevin McCarthy met face-to-face Wednesday for more than an hour of highly anticipated budget talks — “a good first meeting,” the new Republican leader said — but expectations were low for quick progress as GOP lawmakers push for steep c…

Unexpected Pennsylvania House speaker hopes to retain job
HARRISBURG (AP) — The rank-and-file Democrat who was unexpectedly elected speaker of the Pennsylvania House as a compromise candidate earlier this month is saying he hopes to keep the job even after three vacant Democratic-leaning seats are filled in special elections next week.

Fed, set to impose smaller hike, may hint of fewer increases
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Federal Reserve is poised this week to raise its benchmark interest rate for an eighth time since March. But the Fed will likely announce a smaller hike for a second straight time, and it could change some key wording in its post-meeting statement about future rate increases.

Abramovic says priorities announcement went well
  • By KARA O’NEIL Staff writer

Venango County Commissioner Albert Abramovic, who is the president of the County Commissioners Association of Pennsylvania, said last week’s announcement in Harrisburg of 2023 priorities from the Commissioners Association went “incredibly well.”

Judge again denies injunction to halt Polk closure

  • By KARA O’NEIL Staff writer

The second motion for a preliminary injunction brought by plaintiffs in their lawsuit against the state to stave off the closure of both Polk and White Haven state centers was denied Thursday by a magistrate judge for the Middle District of Pennsylvania.

FDA advisers back plan to simplify COVID shots

NEW YORK (AP) — The U.S. is poised to make COVID-19 vaccinations more like a yearly flu shot, a major shift in strategy despite a long list of questions about how to best protect against a still rapidly mutating virus.

U.S. economy grew at 2.9% rate last quarter

WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. economy expanded at a 2.9% annual pace from October through December, ending 2022 with momentum despite the pressure of high interest rates and widespread fears of a looming recession.

Mass attacks report calls for community, workplace action

WASHINGTON (AP) — As the nation reels from a week of high-profile shootings, a new report on mass attacks calls for communities to intervene early when they see warning signs of violence, encourages businesses to consider workplace violence prevention plans and highlights the connection betw…

Winter mix returns
Local residents went out Wednesday morning armed with snow brushes and shovels after an overnight snowfall draped houses, trees, driveways and, of course, cars in at least an inch of snow.

Company optimistic about plans for Polk staff, residents

  • By KARA O’NEIL Staff writer

A plan for Pittsburgh-based corporation Verland to transition Polk State Center residents to “signature homes” in Venango County while providing jobs to Polk employees has sparked much interest among families of residents and current staff members.