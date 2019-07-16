Franklin School Board on Monday hired a new principal for Victory and Sandycreek elementary schools.
Tom Holoman, who has been the acting principal at the two schools since January, was unanimously named to the posts.
The board voted to award Holoman a salary of $84,500.
Holoman had previously served as the assistant junior high school principal in the district.
Holoman will replace George Forster, who had been on administrative leave from the two schools for the last half of the past school year.
The board unanimously accepted Forster's resignation Monday. The panel also accepted a severance agreement for Forster.
Forster is also a former principal at Franklin High School.
With Holoman's appointment Monday, both assistant principal positions at Franklin Junior-Senior High School are vacant. The board accepted the retirement of assistant senior high school principal George Svolos at a June meeting.
In other business Monday, the board voted unanimously to hire a school resource officer for the high school.
"Our plan is to hire two but we really wanted someone to start for the 2019-20 school year," Superintendent Pamela Dye said.
The resource officer, John Ghering, will be a school district employee and be paid $20 per hour.
Board members had previously set aside a total of $120,000 for a school resource officer after a rash of school shootings and high risk situations in the nation.
The decision to hire Ghering comes after a board discussion in May in which president Brian Spaid told the board the district's security options were a "little restricted."
Spaid said during that meeting that Act 44, a state law signed into effect in April, narrows who the district could work with in terms of school security.
Ghering will start at the beginning of the school year.
In another matter, the board approved a stipend of $10,000 each for Central Elementary principal Gary Canfora and junior/senior high school principal Christina Cohlhepp.
Canfora will receive the extra funds as a Title I administrator.