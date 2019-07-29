Venango County Coroner Christina Rugh told the newspaper on Sunday afternoon that she has no additional information to release on the deaths of three women whose bodies were discovered over the course of a week.
However, Rugh said the autopsy on the body that was found by Franklin state police in a residence in the 100 block of Hillcrest Avenue in Polk early Thursday evening is complete.
The identity of that woman has not been released, and Rugh said the investigation into the woman's death is ongoing.
Rugh also said she is waiting for test results to come back for both Jessica Bodien, 22, whose body was found at the Days Inn in Oil City on July 19, and April Lee, 36, whose body was found on the railroad tracks behind Franklin Industries on Tuesday.
Rugh previously said Bodien was from the Oil City and Venus areas, and Lee was from Franklin.