Combined Flag Day services were held Monday in Franklin's Bandstand Park.
Thousands of flags were retired during the ninth annual flag retirement ceremony, and several speakers participated in the 98th annual Elks Club ceremony.
Rick Smith retired from Polk Center in 2013, but he remains invested in the facility's story as the clock ticks on an August 2022 closure.
HARRISBURG (AP) - Republicans who control Pennsylvania's Legislature are increasingly looking to take a different avenue to write laws - voter referendums - to get around Gov. Tom Wolf and make policy that the Democrat cannot block with his veto pen.
Local students are participating in the Success By 6 kindergarten readiness program this summer following last year's cancellation of the program due to the pandemic.
CARBIS BAY, England (AP) - Leaders of the Group of Seven wealthy nations staked their claim Sunday to leading the world out of the coronavirus pandemic and crisis, pledging more than 1 billion coronavirus vaccine doses to poorer nations, vowing to help developing countries grow while fightin…
The hundreds of archers who descended on Two Mile Run County Park this weekend wrapped up competition in the second leg of the International Bowhunting Organization (IBO) National Triple Crown Championship on Saturday and Sunday.
Franklin area students are driven to and from school by a small but dedicated group of bus drivers who served through a tough year.
HARRISBURG (AP) - Gov. Tom Wolf on Friday signed legislation to extend hundreds of waivers of regulations that his administration approved over the last 15 months under the authority of his pandemic disaster emergency declaration that lawmakers voted to end.
Archers old and young, professional and novice, have gathered at Two Mile Run County Park this weekend for the second leg of the International Bowhunting Organization (IBO) National Triple Crown Championship.
Outdoor commencement ceremonies for the Oil City High School Class of 2021 were held Friday evening under sunny skies at the football stadium.
An Oil City man is facing charges after an autistic man he was supposed to be caring for was found Thursday night wandering alone a half mile from his home in Pinegrove Township.
Now that school is out and the hot weather is here, local pools and parks are welcoming summer with open arms and open gates.
Oil City Council members heard an update at their meeting Thursday about the city's bond issue situation.
HARRISBURG (AP) - An ambitious Republican proposal to revamp Pennsylvania election law was unveiled Thursday, a 149-page bill that would change deadlines, adopt new rules for early voting, alter mail-in ballot procedures and mandate IDs for all in-person voters.
Uses for Cranberry Township's American Rescue Plan (ARP) funds were discussed at Thursday's township supervisors meeting.
The second leg of a national archery championship, which has drawn hundreds of archers and spectators in previous years, is returning this weekend to Two Mile Run County Park.
A brother's challenge and a retiree schedule have led an Oil City man to go fishing every day for more than a year.
KNOX - Knox Borough Council earlier this week hired Nicole Bauer as the borough's next police chief, making Bauer Clarion County's first female chief of police.
Oil City police and the Venango County district attorney's office say the 2017 death of Oil City resident Danny Kulling remains under investigation.
Venango County commissioners heard a plea Tuesday from Irene McCabe of Polk Center Strong to take action and fight to keep Polk Center open.
Families of Polk State Center residents and members of the center's Board of Trustees met Tuesday, on the issue of safe and appropriate care for residents as the clock continues to tick on an August 2022 closure of the facility.
After five years of planning, a new Venango County recycling center will open next month at the former Crawford Area Transportation Authority location near Venango Regional Airport.
CLARION - Clarion County Commissioner Wayne Brosius announced Tuesday that the Clarion County inoculation clinic at the former Peeble's store will close June 23.
More than $875,000 of incoming funds for the City of Franklin were discussed at Monday’s city council meeting.
HARRISBURG (AP) - Pennsylvania state lawmakers are returning to session Monday with a big June agenda and sharp differences over the future of the state's finances, schools, energy sector and election procedures.
As a fun way to end the school year, students from St. Stephen Elementary and Venango Catholic High School in Oil City competed in the inaugural Viking Games at VC on Monday morning.
Commencement ceremonies were held Sunday afternoon for graduates at Franklin and Venango Catholic high schools.
A crowd of about 100 people turned out Saturday under sunny skies to celebrate the 125-year anniversary of Oil City's Hasson Park.
COLLEVILLE-SUR-MER, France (AP) - When the sun rises over Omaha Beach, revealing vast stretches of wet sand extending toward distant cliffs, one starts to grasp the immensity of the task faced by Allied soldiers on June 6, 1944, landing on the Nazi-occupied Normandy shore.
There's been a lot of activity in Venango County's housing market as of late, and a couple of local Realtors have both different and similar takes on what the future might hold.
The three libraries that make up the Oil Region Library Association are back in full swing and with more resources.
CLARION- The Clarion Chamber of Commerce's legislative breakfast Friday turned into a debate between local, state and federal elected leaders and citizens and PennDOT officials over the proposed tolling of select interstate bridges in Pennsylvania.
Take them to the lake. Put them into the water.
The County Commissioners Association of Pennsylvania is proposing two adjustments to the state election law overhauled by Act 77 in 2019, which allowed for mail-in ballots in state elections, among other changes.
Oil City's Hasson Park will mark its 125th anniversary with a big celebration Saturday.
"The Final Ride" for Franklin High School seniors on Tuesday was an event to remember that revived camaraderie among the class of 2021.
The COVID-19 pandemic has made things difficult for the region's nonprofits for about the past 14 months.
CLARION - The plan to merge six Pennsylvania universities into two schools has raised several concerns from Clarion University's faculty union.
