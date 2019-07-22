Floodwaters had Helen Young and her son Tim trapped in their Deep Hollow Road home in Cranberry Township - a dire situation that dictated emergency evacuation.
Problem was no one could get to the elderly woman and her son.
So, while heavy rains continued to pelt down Friday night into Saturday morning, causing an increase of the floodwaters' intensity, they decided to stay put and hope for the best.
"I couldn't get to them ... Eighth Street from the bridge was blocked off. Franklin's firetruck couldn't get up there because of the campers," said another of Helen Young's sons, Bill, who was on his way to his family from his home on Bully Hill Road in Franklin just after midnight.
The campers of which Bill Young spoke were carried onto the road by the raging floodwaters from the property of junkyard owner Randy Spencer, which sits at the corner of Deep Hollow Road and Route 322, about 2 miles west of the Youngs' residence.
According to Tim Dunkle, director of the Venango County Emergency Management Agency, the Seneca Volunteer Fire Department had requested the emergency evacuation assistance from Franklin, as Seneca was busy dealing with other emergencies.
And, Dunkle said, Oil City's fire department was not an option to render aid, as it also had been dealing with emergencies.
The Youngs made it through their ordeal, but another began in the aftermath of the flooding.
The Young brothers on Saturday morning, with the help of others, began cleaning up the property as their mother sat visibly shaken and "tired" in her muddy garage.
The Youngs said the garage took in about a foot of water, the kitchen about an inch and a half and the living room, Bill Young said, "just enough water to soak the floor."
Meanwhile, just up the road, neighbors Randy and Annette Hart, along with their four teenage children, were dealing with their own property damage.
Although their home was spared from damage, the garage took on water and three vehicles on the property were lifted from their parking spots and washed back into a wooded area - two of them having floated about 150 feet from where they had been parked.
The vehicles became wedged against trees, just above the creek, which continued to rage downstream late Saturday morning.
Randy Hart said he went outside in time to move his truck and tractor, but it was too late to move the cars as they were, as his wife described it, "just bobbing" in the water.
"When I came out, the water was at its peak," Randy Hart said. "I've been here since 1994, and I've been through this before, but this is the worst I've seen it with the bridge and the garage."
That bridge - until the floodwaters hit - was what connected his property with the other side near the road. On Saturday morning, the remnants of that bridge were surrounded by debris that had washed downstream.
"We were in bed just around midnight and I could hear the roar of the water, and it was louder than normal," Randy Hart said.
Annette Hart said she was asleep as it all began to unfold.
"He said to me, 'I need you to get up,' she said. "Then, he's like, 'Oh my God, where's the cars?' I just saw the tops of them."
Annette Hart said the concern eventually turned to how soon the rain would stop.
"Then, the weather alert came over the phone at about 3:30," she said. "So, I went back to sleep. There was nothing we could do."
Her husband, though, couldn't rest easy.
Randy Hart said he "tried to sleep," but got perhaps about a half-hour of rest.
His wife, however, put things in perspective.
"It's just stuff," she said. "We're all safe. That's what matters."
Other reported emergencies
Dunkle said the reported emergencies throughout Venango County "were minimal, fortunately," but they included incidents in which people were evacuated, including two in Plum Township.
"I know they had to rescue an elderly couple in Plum Township because their house was flooded," Dunkle said. "Water was coming up around their house and the only access to it was by boat.
"The campground in Plum Township flooded, and Chapmanville Fire Department asked for water rescue assistance for the campers. Oakland and Cherrytree (fire departments) assisted with that."
In addition, the American Red Cross set up an emergency shelter at the Seneca Volunteer Fire Department.
Dunkle said an evacuation of two families from the area of Sage Run Road off West Second Street is what prompted the Oil City Fire Department to request a shelter be set up.
In addition, he said, "a transformer blew out and took out power in that end of town."
According to Red Cross volunteer Staci Gustafson, who was at the shelter on Saturday morning, there were about nine people and two dogs who spent the overnight hours in the shelter that was set up in the fire department's social hall.
She said those who arrived at the shelter "came from all over," and they were provided with "cots, food and essentials."
One family, she said, had "significant basement flooding" and some families were evacuated by first responders.
"At least one family said they had significant damage to the highway, creating an access problem," Gustafson said.
People began to filter into the fire department's social hall late Friday night, and the fire department allowed them to come in, she said. Once the call went out for Red Cross assistance, the shelter was set up in about 90 minutes.
By Saturday morning, those who had taken refuge in the social hall had left to either go to work or to check on their properties, Gustafson said.
By late Saturday afternoon, that shelter had been "terminated" as there was no longer a need for it, according to Venango County 911.
Dunkle said that emergency shelter is the only one he knows of that had been set up.
However, he said, "There are no reports of injuries. Everybody who was relocated or evacuated is fine, and there are no boil-water advisories."
Some people, Dunkle said, might have self-evacuated.
"Oil City Fire Department was ... checking on people to see if they were OK; perhaps telling them, 'you might want to think about evacuating.'''
He said 911 received numerous calls during the rain and flooding.
"They probably got around 100 or more calls between 9 or 9:30 (Friday) until midnight or 1 o'clock. It was a typical response," Dunkle said. "I suspect if anyone needs additional assistance, they would call Monday."
On Sunday, Dunkle told the newspaper via a text message that his agency didn't receive calls regarding additional emergencies after intense thunderstorms moved through the area on Saturday night.
Damage and road closures
According to Franklin state police, the portion of Deep Hollow Road that was damaged by flooding - between Bredinsburg Road and Route 322 - remained closed on Sunday evening.
According to Dunkle, reports on Saturday included:
- Oil City, where "two small bridges" are now in need of repair.
- Clarion University's Venango Campus, where "the pond overflowed on the west end of the city and water was going down to the water treatment plant, but there was no damage to the plant. I also spoke to a lady from Clarion University who said the library at Venango Campus sustained damage."
- Rockland Township, where "a few roads were hit pretty hard and were impassable."
- Seneca, where "they had a lot of flooded roadways and flooded basements."
According to 911, reports on Sunday included:
- Several trees down over the weekend in Venus, Pinegrove Township and Seneca.
- Bully Hill Road in Franklin, which closed Saturday at about 10 a.m. and reopened during the course of the evening.
)`