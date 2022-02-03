PUNXSUTAWNEY (AP) — There will be six more weeks of winter, Punxsutawney Phil predicted as he emerged from his burrow Wednesday to perform his Groundhog Day duties.
Thousands of people from around the nation and other countries gathered at Gobbler’s Knob as members of Punxsutawney Phil’s “inner circle” summoned him from his tree stump at dawn to learn if he had seen his shadow, a message they said Phil communicated in “groundhogese.” After Phil’s prediction was announced, the crowd repeatedly chanted “six more weeks!”
The National Weather Service in Pittsburgh has issued a Winter Storm Warning through 10 a.m. Friday for Venango, Forest, Mercer, and Lawrence counties. Heavy mixed precipitation is expected with total snow and sleet accumulations between 3 and 8 inches and ice accumulations around two tenths…
HARRISBURG (AP) — A Pennsylvania judge who recently conducted a hearing on more than a dozen competing proposals for a redrawn map of the state’s congressional districts told the state Supreme Court on Tuesday her decision will be ready in a few days — if they do not yank the case away from her.
Betty White was more than a well-known and beloved actress. She was also a huge animal lover, and several nationwide animal shelters asked for donations on Jan. 17, the day that would have marked her 100th birthday.
SLIGO — Clarview Nursing and Rehab Center has announced its partnership with the state Department of Health and the Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency to launch regional sites that will expand long-term care capacity and alleviate backlog among regional hospital partners.
PITTSBURGH (AP) — The bridge that collapsed in Pittsburgh last week showed deterioration during a September inspection that was not bad enough to require its closure, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation said Monday.
SLIGO — Clarview Nursing and Rehab Center has announced its partnership with the state Department of Health and the Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency to launch regional sites that will expand long-term care capacity and alleviate backlog among regional hospital partners.
PITTSBURGH (AP) — A 50-year-old bridge collapsed in Pittsburgh early Friday, requiring rescuers to rappel down a ravine and form a human chain to reach a few occupants of a municipal bus that plummeted along with the span. No deaths were reported.
HARRISBURG (AP) — A statewide court declared Friday that Pennsylvania’s expansive two-year-old mail-in voting law is unconstitutional, agreeing with challenges by Republicans who soured on mail-in voting after then-President Donald Trump began attacking it as rife with fraud in the 2020 pres…
PITTSBURGH (AP) — Arriving just hours after the Forbes Avenue bridge collapsed in Pittsburgh, President Joe Biden stared into the cratered muddy earth where the aging span fell early Friday, striking evidence supporting the $1 trillion infrastructure law he already had planned to tout on his…
A new contract between the City of Oil City and the city’s police officers is “nowhere near finalized”, and the matter has moved to arbitration, city manager Mark Schroyer told city council members at their meeting Thursday.
WASHINGTON (AP) — Longtime liberal Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer is retiring, numerous sources said Wednesday, giving President Joe Biden his first high court opening, which he has pledged to fill with the historic naming of the court’s first Black woman.
When VisionQuest announced four years ago that it would close, there was much speculation as to what would become of the Sandycreek Township facility that had housed troubled and at-risk youths. At one time, VisionQuest was listed as one of the county’s top 10 employers.
WASHINGTON (AP) — Liberal Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer is retiring, giving President Joe Biden an opening he has pledged to fill by naming the first black woman to the high court, two sources told the Associated Press today.