Purr-fect mix

CLARION - Federal CARES Act funds have made Clarion County a little safer, as the county has used a $595,498 block grant to purchase communication equipment for fire companies, ambulance providers and the county's Public safety Department.
CLARION - The Clarion County commissioners have awarded $303,887 in COVID-19 Hospitality Industry Recovery Program (CHIRP) money to 17 county businesses, and more than $130,000 in state funding remains available - for now.
WASHINGTON (AP) - President Joe Biden on Wednesday asked U.S. intelligence officials to "redouble" their efforts to investigate the origins of the COVID-19 pandemic, including any possibility the trail might lead to a Chinese lab.
HARRISBURG (AP) - A state House committee voted on party lines Tuesday to keep portions of the governor's coronavirus disaster emergency in place until October but end fast-track contracting rules and other provisions.
Playing in the postseason for the first time since 2019 because of the pandemic, Franklin's baseball team rode a strong pitching performance from sophomore Luke Guth and a three-run fifth inning to shut out Sharon, 3-0 in a District 10 Class 3A quarterfinal game at Slippery Rock University's…
ROME (AP) - A cable car taking visitors to a mountaintop view of some of northern Italy's most picturesque lakes plummeted to the ground Sunday and then tumbled down the slope, killing 14 people. The lone survivor, a young child, was hospitalized in serious condition with broken bones, autho…
With the arrival of warm weather, Oil City's director of zoning and code enforcement says small things, like a coat of paint, mowed grass and clean windows, go a long way toward making the town look more inviting and keeping blight and break-ins at bay.
When the Centers for Disease Control came out with new recommendations late last week saying people who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 no longer need to wear face masks, it left businesses and organizations such as church denominations with the question of how - or if - to adjust the …
POTTSTOWN (AP) - Pennsylvania voters became the first in the nation to curb their governor's emergency powers, approving two constitutional amendments proposed by Republican lawmakers angry over Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf's handling of the COVID-19 outbreak.
HARRISBURG (AP) - Pennsylvania voters decided Tuesday whether to back two questions on constitutional amendments that would give lawmakers much more power over disaster declarations that would apply whether the emergency is another pandemic or a natural disaster.
A warm, sunny day made it easier for voters to get out to the polls on Tuesday, but visits to several precincts in Oil City and Franklin just before noon showed a slow trickle of citizens turning out for the primary election.
CLARION TOWNSHIP - There was a new face at the polls in Clarion Township on Tuesday, as Clarion-Limestone High School senior Brooke Baughman continued a 15-year-old tradition of student volunteers helping at the polls.