Queen Elizabeth II, Britain's monarch for 70 years, dies

LONDON (AP) — Queen Elizabeth II, Britain’s longest-reigning monarch and a rock of stability across much of a turbulent century, has died. She was 96.
- By KARA O’NEIL Staff writer
TIONESTA — Forest County recently received an election integrity grant of just under $18,000 from the Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development.
- By HELEN FIELDING Staff writer
The lives of the humans at the Venango County Human Services Complex in Franklin get an extra boost a few days a week when they receive a visit from a special canine.
- By RANDY BARTLEY Staff writer
BROOKVILLE — For four decades, the Jefferson/Clarion Head Start program has been helping students overcome developmental problems, a service that U.S. Rep. Glenn Thompson recently recognized in an address at the U.S. Capitol, during which he said Head Start is “play with a purpose.”
HARRISBURG (AP) — Democratic Senate candidate John Fetterman of Pennsylvania will participate in just one debate, his campaign said Wednesday, after weeks of his Republican rival, Dr. Mehmet Oz, pressuring Fetterman and aggressively questioning the severity of his lingering health problems f…
- From staff reports
PITTSBURGH — The average price for a gallon of gasoline in Venango County is on par with the western Pennsylvania average, which this week is $4.01, as the average prices in Venango, Clarion and Forest counties continue to fall weekly, according to AAA East Central’s Gas Price Report.
- By KARA O’NEIL Staff writer
A Franklin man is facing 271 charges relating to allegations that he sexually abused a young girl at a residence in Oil City over the course of more than five years, between January 2017 and March 2022, and gave alcohol to two other minors at the residence in 2020.
- By RANDY BARTLEY Staff writer
BROOKVILLE — It’s been said that “behind every successful man is a good woman.” In Cheryl Burkett’s case, that means digging in with your husband.
- By LAURA O’NEIL Staff writer
Community members young and old trickled into the Barrow-Civic Theatre through the alley-way door.
- By RANDY BARTLEY Staff writer
HAWTHORN — Pleasantville resident and musician Rowland Proper has a blunt perspective on bluegrass music: “If you want to make a million bucks in bluegrass, you had better start with two million. You don’t get rich playing bluegrass.”
- By LUKA KRNETA News editor
STONEBORO — Just because a desert animal isn’t normally associated with an agricultural fair, that doesn’t mean it can’t hold its own against livestock when it comes to drawing power.
- By KARA O’NEIL Staff writer
A memorial walk has been planned in Oil City to mark 30 years to the day that Shauna Howe was abducted on a South Side street and to honor the 11-year-old girl’s lasting legacy in the community.
WELDON, Saskatchewan (AP) — One of the suspects in the stabbing deaths of 10 people in the Canadian province of Saskatchewan has been found dead, and his injuries are not self inflicted, police said Monday as they continued the search for a second suspect.
The Derrick and The News-Herald will not be published today due to the Labor Day holiday. In addition, the newspaper offices are closed.
Clarion state police said they are searching for 15-year-old Melea Janis, who went missing from her Madison Township home at about 12:30 p.m. Saturday.
Outdoors enthusiasts of all sorts were settling in for Labor Day weekend fun and relaxation on Friday at the area’s local parks.
- By RODNEY L. SHERMAN Clarion News editor
CLARION — Autumn Leaf Festival is on track to be as enjoyable as ever, Clarion Area Chamber of Business and Industry Director Tracy Becker said this week, but it is possible there won’t be a carnival of rides and games around the courthouse area this year.
- By HELEN FIELDING Staff writer
The Franklin Public Library has a big surprise coming up for kids ages 2-4 on Sept. 10 and 24 when it will host two teddy bear picnics.
- By RANDY BARTLEY Staff writer
TIONESTA — A heritage cabin in the Tionesta area recently got a face-lift. A crew from the Outdoor Channel’s new television series, “Renovation Hunters,” upgraded and extended the 80-year-old camp.
- By BRAD LENA Contributing writer
To hear members of Franklin-based band Dead Level talk about it, their debut at the world’s largest annual motorcycle rally in Sturgis, South Dakota, was a roaring success.
HARRISBURG (AP) — Pennsylvanians with minor, nonviolent marijuana criminal convictions could be pardoned in a period until the end of the month under a joint effort from Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf and Lt. Gov. John Fetterman.
- By RYAN S. PUGH Clarion News writer
The investigation of employee resignations initiated by the Clarion-Limestone School Board was once again front-and-center at the board’s recent meeting.
- From staff reports
Two doctors from Brookville-based Laurel Eye Clinic were part of a team that performed more than 450 surgeries during a recent week-long mission project in Mexico.
- By The Associated Press
In an unfinished part of his basement, 95-year-old Richard Soller zips around a makeshift track encircling boxes full of medals he’s won for track and field and long-distance running.
- By HELEN FIELDING Staff writer
August wrapped up with a beautiful day on Wednesday, and though the crowds have thinned a bit with the start of school, several folks still turned out in downtown Franklin to enjoy the high-70s temperatures and end-of-summer sunshine.
- By KARA O’NEIL Staff writer
A Pittsburgh man who is a suspect in a vehicle theft Sunday from a Washington Township home in Clarion County that ended in a hit and run crash in Lucinda has also been connected to another case of stealing items from several vehicles in Marianne in Clarion County in June.
- By RANDY BARTLEY Staff writer
A groundbreaking ceremony was held Tuesday for Speyside Bourbon Cooperage, a manufacturer of world-class bourbon barrels that is bringing a plant and dozens of jobs to Clarion County.
- From staff reports
KNOX — The theft of two vehicles and reports of other vehicles being entered have prompted Clarion state police to seek information regarding the theft of items from vehicles in the Lucinda area of Knox Township.
- From staff reports
There were many smiling faces Tuesday morning despite drizzles of rain as students across Venango County returned to school.
KNOX — The theft of two vehicles and reports of other vehicles being entered have prompted state police in Clarion to seek information regarding the theft of items from vehicles in the Lucinda area of Knox Township.
HARRISBURG (AP) — As attorney general, Josh Shapiro went to court repeatedly to defend Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf’s administration against legal challenges to his pandemic-era mandates and shutdowns.
- By RANDY BARTLEY Staff writer
Kelly Culbertson, founder of the Cook Forest Conservancy, made a disturbing discovery while she was running in Cook Forest State Park — the bridge over Tom’s Run was closed.
Teachers and staff members at the Venango Region Catholic School system and Christian Life Academy were busy Monday cleaning and decorating classrooms and getting ready to welcome students back to school this morning.
- From staff reports
An Oil City man was sentenced Monday to serve 25 to 50 years in prison on a rape charge.
The North Clarion School District issued a statement that its school day “is running as normal” despite “a police matter” that is taking place within the district's boundaries.
Franklin state police said a Harrisville resident was killed in a one-vehicle crash on Clintonville Road (Route 208), west of Rumbaugh Lane, in Irwin Township early Sunday morning.
According to Venango County 911, there were no injuries as the result of a structure fire at 1461 Route 227 in Cornplanter Township at about 4:50 a.m. Monday. Franklin state police told the newspaper they are conducting an investigation of the incident.
Local and regional authors gathered in the sunshine outside of the Oil City Library on Saturday for the second annual Oil Region Festival of the Book.
SLOVIANSK, Ukraine (AP) — Russia and Ukraine traded claims of rocket and artillery strikes at or near Europe’s largest nuclear power plant on Sunday, intensifying fears that the fighting could cause a massive radiation leak.
- By RANDY BARTLEY Staff writer
About 300 Democrats from 20 counties arrived at the Venango County fairgrounds over the weekend for Demstock, a festival annually held in one of Pennsylvania’s rural communities.
