LONDON (AP) — The United Kingdom and the world bade farewell to Queen Elizabeth II on Monday with a state funeral that drew presidents and kings, princes and prime ministers — and crowds in the streets of London and at Windsor Castle — to honor a monarch whose 70-year reign defined an age.

In a country known for pomp and pageantry, the first state funeral since Winston Churchill’s was filled with spectacle: Before the service, a bell tolled 96 times — once a minute for each year of Elizabeth’s life. Then, 142 Royal Navy sailors used ropes to draw the gun carriage carrying her flag-draped coffin to Westminster Abbey, where pallbearers carried it inside and about 2,000 people ranging from world leaders to health care workers gathered to mourn.

Queen Elizabeth II mourned by Britain and world at funeral

LONDON (AP) — The United Kingdom and the world bade farewell to Queen Elizabeth II on Monday with a state funeral that drew presidents and kings, princes and prime ministers — and crowds in the streets of London and at Windsor Castle — to honor a monarch whose 70-year reign defined an age.

Tri-county gas prices maintain downward direction

  • From staff reports

PITTSBURGH — The average price for a gallon of gasoline in the tri-county area continues its weekly drop, but is above the western Pennsylvania average of $3.93, according to AAA East Central’s Gas Price Report.

Third-day enrollment numbers drop at Oil City

  • By KARA O’NEIL Staff writer

Oil City School Board members heard a report from superintendent Lynda Weller on the district’s third-day enrollment numbers for the new school year during the panel’s meeting Monday.

King stands vigil as wait to see queen's coffin hits 24 hours

LONDON (AP) — A surging tide of people — ranging from London retirees to former England soccer captain David Beckham — have lined up to file past Queen Elizabeth II’s coffin as it lies in state at Parliament, so many that authorities had to call a temporary halt Friday to more people joining…

Archeology Society members enjoy their visit to Franklin

  • By HELEN FIELDING Staff writer

The area’s oil region, with its rich history of oil and industry and still boasting a legacy of manufacturing and a landscape of woods and rivers, drew the Society for Industrial Archeology to northwest Pennsylvania for the organization’s annual fall tour.

Police seek theft suspect

Franklin state police said they are searching for a theft suspect who is accused of leaving Walmart in Cranberry Township with items and not paying for them.

Front Page

Two Mile to host fall regatta

  • By HELEN FIELDING Staff writer

Justus Lake and Two Mile Run County Park will show off their best early-fall colors when outboard boat racers return next weekend for one of the last regattas of the season.

Franklin's 12th Street could become one way

  • By HELEN FIELDING Staff writer

An update on the West 12th and Liberty streets intersection project during Franklin City Council’s meeting on Monday evening included a discussion of a possible ordinance for a one-way street on a portion of 12th — between Liberty and Buffalo streets — to allow for angled parking.

Tri-county gas prices drop, but at much slower rate

PITTSBURGH — The average price for a gallon of gasoline in the tri-county area is just above the western Pennsylvania average, which this week is $3.98, as the average prices in Venango, Clarion and Forest counties continue to fall weekly, according to AAA East Central’s Gas Price Report.

State launches free school breakfast program

HARRISBURG (AP) — More than 1.7 million public and private school students in Pennsylvania will be able to get breakfast for free under a plan that will begin next month and run through the school year, officials announced Friday.