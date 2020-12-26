KNOX - There will be a new reason to hop on over to Wentlings Corners, as the American Rabbit Breeders Association museum and library plans to open there next year.

Clarion County Commissioner Ted Tharan on Tuesday announced ARBA had purchased the former Countryside Crafts store, which was previously owned by Tharan's wife, Jolinda, and that it will be its new home.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Front Page

Election may fuel fight

HARRISBURG (AP) - The angst, anger and hostility over Pennsylvania's presidential election result will flow past New Year's Day.

+4
Help for students
Front Page

Help for students

  • By KARA O'NEIL Staff writer

As schools have moved to virtual learning due to COVID-19 concerns, the United Way of Venango County has opened several learning hubs in the county where students who are struggling with remote learning can go for assistance.

No newspaper today
Free

No newspaper today

The Derrick and The News-Herald will not be published today. In addition, the newspaper offices will be closed. Merry Christmas!

'Hard one to take'
Front Page

'Hard one to take'

  • By RANDY BARTLEY Staff writer

CLARION - The announcement earlier this month that JC Penney in the Clarion Mall will be closing its doors in March deals yet another blow to a community that has seen businesses depart throughout recent years.

Front Page

Vaccines for essential workers

  • By DILLON PROVENZA Staff writer

Titusville Area Hospital has provided COVID-19 vaccines to healthcare workers, emergency services personnel and other essential workers within the hospital's service area over the past several days at the Titusville airport.

Front Page

Second vaccine expected to arrive in state this week

HARRISBURG (AP) - More than 17,000 doses of a COVID-19 vaccine have been administered to health care workers at Pennsylvania hospitals, the state health secretary said Monday, as hospitals remain stressed by coronavirus patient loads. A second vaccine from Moderna is expected to arrive this week.

Front Page

Singing Hills property up for sale

  • By KARA O'NEIL Staff writer

The timber company that owns the former Singing Hills Girl Scout camp between Oil City and Dempseytown has put the property up for sale.

Congress seals deal on bill
Front Page

Congress seals deal on bill

WASHINGTON (AP) - Top Capitol Hill negotiators sealed a deal Sunday on a $900 billion COVID-19 economic relief package, finally delivering help to businesses and individuals and providing money to deliver vaccines to a nation eager for them.

Front Page

Partial shutdown averted

WASHINGTON (AP) - Congress passed a two-day stopgap spending bill Friday night, averting a partial government shutdown and buying yet more time for frustratingly slow endgame negotiations on an almost $1 trillion COVID-19 economic relief package.

+3
Shot in the arm
Front Page

Shot in the arm

  • By RANDY BARTLEY Staff writer

CLARION - On Friday morning, in just under 24 hours after it was received, the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine was being injected into members of the medical staff of Clarion Hospital.

Free

Tri-county area reports 70 new virus cases

  • Updated

HARRISBURG — The state Department of Health on Thursday announced 70 new cases of COVID-19 were reported from the tri-county area and Venango County reported one new virus-related death.

Snow causes havoc on roads
Front Page

Snow causes havoc on roads

  • By DILLON PROVENZA Staff writer

Multiple crashes and stuck vehicles were reported across the area on Wednesday, as the second significant snowfall of the month led to yet another day of dangerous driving conditions.

Front Page

Food drive to benefit residents in need

  • By KARA O'NEIL Staff writer

Jim Donze, a former Pennsylvania Department of Transportation employee, was bothered by the fact that so many people in the area have been laid off because of the COVID-19 pandemic.