Today’s newspaper includes our college/pro football special section. Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett is featured on the cover, and there are previews of the Steelers, Clarion, Pitt, Penn State and others. We also catch up with former Franklin standout Nate Byham about his new gig at Stanford, and there is a complete NFL schedule.
Franklin restaurant TrAils To Ales Brewery will host a film crew from America’s Best Restaurants in early September.
Everyone has been busy the last couple of days at Venango Catholic High School in Oil City as faculty and staff members from VC and St. Stephen Elementary School are getting ready for the new school year.
Cranberry Township supervisors approved the grant application for FY-2023 CDBG funds at their meeting Thursday night.
Oil City Council members heard updates Thursday on the ongoing East Second Street project and bridge projects that will be getting underway in the next year or two.
WASHINGTON (AP) — A year ago, Chair Jerome Powell delivered a stark warning: To fight persistently high inflation, the Federal Reserve would continue to sharply raise interest rates, bringing “some pain” in the form of job losses and weaker economic growth.
There is no word as to when the “do not consume” water advisory that Reno is under could come to an end.
PITTSBURGH (AP) — A man facing eviction opened fire at officers from inside a Pittsburgh home Wednesday, shooting down police drones and prompting evacuations in the neighborhood, in a gunbattle and siege that lasted much of the day and ended with authorities saying he was dead.
Though the weather brought some rain later, it didn’t rain on the Franklin Black Knights’ parade Wednesday morning during band practice at the high school football field.
Clarion County commissioners on Tuesday named the Clarion County Economic Development Corp. as the county’s new tourist promotion agency.
The remodeled Clarion Hospital emergency room officially opened Monday.
The state has cited well operator Petro Erie with five additional violations based on an investigation prompted by a “do not consume” water advisory, which was issued to more than 200 Venango Water Co. customers in Reno more than a month ago and remains in effect.
New Jersey developer Milan Adamovsky, who bought up five buildings in downtown Oil City almost three years ago and then largely disappeared, is now applying to have a liquor license transferred to him.
A building on Oil City’s South Side that has housed auto-related operations for nearly a century was sold recently and will be refurbished as a site for auctions.
The dedication ceremony for the Coach Pat Patterson sports complex at Oil City High School will be held Friday before the Oilers’ season opening football game against Warren.
The Oil Region Library Association is hosting its third annual Oil Region Festival of the Book from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at the Central Avenue Plaza right outside the Oil City Library.
As Franklin comes up to its first day of the new school year on Aug. 29, several administrators and staff wrapped up the 2022-2023 year with a “Year in Review” presentation to the Franklin school board Monday.
Three people were displaced from a structure fire that took place at 534 Atlantic Ave. in Franklin on Friday at 8:25 p.m., Venango County 911 said. No one was injured.
Oil City’s Veterans Bridge resonated with the sounds of music and folks just hanging out during this year’s BridgeFest on Saturday.
What do the words “kerplunk” “pitty-pat,” “plink,” and “skronker” have in common?
A Franklin YMCA program titled “Delay the Disease” is helping to slow the process of Parkinson’s Disease,” according to program director Andrew Brosius.
The annual Tionesta Indian Festival has been going on this week, and there was lots to do on Friday for young and old alike.
The state, in an order dated Wednesday and issued Thursday, has outlined numerous violations against well operator Petro Erie based on an investigation prompted by a “do not consume” water advisory, which was issued to more than 200 Venango Water Co. customers in Reno a month ago and remains…
Oil City’s BridgeFest kicked off Friday with an evening full of family fun on the Center Street Bridge in the cool, pleasant conditions.
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden has devoted the past several weeks to promoting the positive impacts of his policies — but his efforts have yet to meaningfully register with the public.
It’s been about one month since Reno residents were advised to not consume their public water. Now, there could be some light at the end of the tunnel for the more than 200 residential and business customers of Venango Water Co.
Oil City’s BridgeFest celebration starts tonight, and anyone who joins the crowds gathering this evening and walking around town will see Kathy Bailey’s fingerprints everywhere — from the activity on the Center Street Bridge, the murals around the city and the businesses with spiffy facades.
CLARION — Two properties have been a proverbial thorn in the side of the Clarion County Housing and Redevelopment Authority. However, the situation might be resolved soon but not without hurdles to clear.
Rock in River Fest will be splashing back into town this Saturday at Riverfront Park in downtown Franklin.
Forest County commissioners on Wednesday took the next steps with a feasibility study in Marienville before development of a grocery store can move forward.
The former Honeywell building at 1345 15th St. in Franklin is under new and local ownership, and under that ownership it will continue to be a hub of manufacturing in the region.
With Reno’s water dilemma nearly 4 weeks old, about 100 frustrated residents turned out Monday evening to a town hall meeting at the Reno social hall that became heated once they began to air their grievances.
Kathy Bailey, a familiar and always present face in the Oil City and Cranberry business and civic communities for the past quarter century, died Monday after losing her battle with cancer.
A Franklin man is facing numerous charges in connection with an incident Monday evening in which the man is accused of leading police on a chase that resulted in a vehicle striking a home in Rocky Grove.
The Cranberry Township Economic Development Committee heard a presentation from Hilary Buchanan, executive director of the Venango County Regional Planning Commission, at its monthly meeting Tuesday.
Despite a few hiccups in the schedule due to rain, Venango County fair board president Brad Deeter said the fair went “very well” this year.
An Oil City man accused of killing his girlfriend and putting her body in a barrel was convicted Monday afternoon of all the charges against him, including first degree murder.
An annual bicycle ride that honors the memory of Oil City native and hero Erick Foster, who was killed in Iraq in 2007 while serving in the U.S. Army, was held Saturday in Oil City.
Franklin’s Galaxy Federal Credit Union is in its first weeks of new leadership after 32-year president/CEO Linda Lusher announced her retirement last month.
Clarion County Coroner Dan Shingledecker today identified the body of a man whom he determined had accidentally drowned in the Clarion River on Sunday.
