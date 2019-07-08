Heavy rain over the holiday weekend led to areas of flooding and numerous downed trees, but in most cases there were no road closures as a result, according to Venango County 911 on Sunday afternoon.
In Clarion County, Public Safety Director Jeff Smathers said Sunday night there was a lot of rain over the holiday weekend that caused flooding and a lot of trees to "give out."
However, he said, there were no road closures, and there were no power outages reported.
According to a Venango County 911 dispatcher, the latest round of rain on Sunday caused flooding near Pinegrove School on Route 157 between Oil City and Fryburg, and along Cherrytree Road, Breedtown Road and Route 8 near Cross Creek Resort in Titusville.
"We are sending out people to flooded areas, and they keep finding more flooded roads that weren't reported and taking care of them," the dispatcher said.
In Seneca on Sunday afternoon, the dispatcher said, there were several areas hit by flooding, including Route 257 in front of Red Express and Fox's Pizza, as well as Education Drive, Allison Road and North Main Street.
In addition, the dispatcher said, there had been flooding on Allison Road and North Main Street on Saturday evening.
On Friday afternoon, there also had been flooding on Mercer Road in Mineral Township at about 4 p.m., according to the dispatcher.
Trees came down throughout the holiday weekend, the dispatcher said, and in some cases brought down power lines, including on Friday in President Township. That incident caused the roadway to shut down at about 10:15 a.m. It was cleared at about 12:45 p.m. and the road later reopened.
Several trees came down in Pinegrove Township on Sunday afternoon, but they were cleared quickly, according to the dispatcher.
On Saturday, the dispatcher said, many trees came down, including in Pleasantville, Polk, on Bully Hill Road in Franklin, on Allegheny Boulevard in Reno and Route 8 in Victory Township.