Rally for support

About a dozen members of Indivisible We Rise West Central PA and Western PA Coalition for Single Payer Healthcare gathered along Main Street in Clarion on Friday morning to call for free "Medicare for All." In a prepared statement, the groups said they believe the time is right to bring forward a movement to reform the nation's "broken healthcare system." The groups said people are forced to "make heartbreaking choices between getting the care they and their children need or paying rent; buying insulin or buying food." Attendees expressed appreciation for the work of medical professionals and other essential workers during the coronavirus pandemic.(By Rodney L. Sherman)