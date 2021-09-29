NEW BETHLEHEM — The members of the Redbank Valley Education Association (RVEA) have requested voluntary, nonbinding arbitration from the Pennsylvania Bureau of Mediation in the continuing labor impasse in that school district.

The RVEA and the Redbank Valley Education Support Personnel have been on strike since Sept. 13. Teachers have been without a contract for almost three years.

2 die in vehicle fire on I-80 near Clintonville

  • By STACEY GROSS Staff writer

Two people died in a single-vehicle crash on Interstate 80 early Monday morning, during which time their vehicle caught fire, according to Clintonville Volunteer Fire Department assistant chief Brayden Rea.

Pa. GOP aims to make big election changes in constitution

HARRISBURG (AP) — Republican lawmakers in Pennsylvania on Monday unveiled sweeping changes to the conduct of elections through a proposed constitutional amendment, the latest turn in a partisan power struggle over elections in the wake of former President Donald Trump’s claims that last year…

Franklin school racism concerns aired

  • By DILLON PROVENZA Staff writer

Concerns about racism continue to plague Franklin School District, and about 30 people attended Monday’s school board meeting to share their thoughts on the matter.

PennDOT updates Route 8 southbound detour
PennDOT updates Route 8 southbound detour

The southbound lanes of Route 8 are open from the intersection with Old Route 8 (Route 3013) to the Georgetown Road (Route 3004) exit, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation.

2 die in vehicle fire on Interstate 80

  • Updated

Two people died in a single-vehicle crash on Interstate 80 early Monday morning, during which time their vehicle caught fire, according to Clintonville Volunteer Fire Department Assistant Chief Brayden Rea.

St. Petersburg/Emlenton exit closed

Interstate 80 exit 45, eastbound (Route 478: St. Petersburg/Emlenton) is closed for concrete patching. The estimated time to reopen is 6 p.m., according to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation.

Pfizer COVID-19 booster shot available

HARRISBURG —The state Department of Health today announced a booster shot of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine will be immediately available for certain adults who were fully vaccinated with the Pfizer vaccine at least six months ago.

All heroes recognized
All heroes recognized

Chaplain Sandy Lewis, chaplain of Sandycreek Volunteer Fire Department, led the inaugural Firefighter Memorial and Honor Service Sunday afternoon.

Oil City, Cranberry celebrate homecoming
Oil City, Cranberry celebrate homecoming

  • By LAURA O’NEIL Staff writer

A joint homecoming parade for Oil City and Cranberry high schools marched down Oil City’s West First Street Thursday night to fanfare from the Oil City High School marching band.

Redbank district, unions to talk again

  • By RANDY BARTLEY Staff writer

NEW BETHLEHEM — Both sides in the continuing labor dispute in the Redbank Valley School District will be back at the table tonight for another negotiating session.

Senators question turnpike's $104M in unpaid tolls
Senators question turnpike's $104M in unpaid tolls

HARRISBURG (AP) — Pennsylvania senators grilled turnpike executives over their efforts to collect unpaid tolls that amounted to $104 million last year during a hearing Wednesday prompted by an Associated Press report last week regarding some 11 million rides that generated no revenue for the…

Panel takes look at housing, mall

  • By STACEY GROSS Staff writer

The Cranberry Township Economic Development Committee discussed two major issues at its meeting Tuesday — housing development and the Cranberry Mall.

Grove keeps navigating ups and downs of pandemic

  • By STACEY GROSS Staff writer

How to create and maintain as much normalcy for students as possible — while remaining safe during a pandemic — continued to be a major talking point at Valley Grove School Board’s work session Monday.

Mask opponents address OC board

  • By KARA O’NEIL Staff writer

An Oil City High School student and two parents of Oil City students spoke at Monday’s Oil City School Board meeting and voiced their opposition to the mask mandate currently in place at all K though 12 schools in Pennsylvania.