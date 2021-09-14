Not all students in the Redbank Valley School District had the day off on Monday. The teachers’ strike closed regular classes, but students enrolled in the Clarion County Career Center in Knox were still able to attend vocational classes. The district provided transportation for those students.
Some of the the 77 members of the Redbank Valley Area Education Association are seen on the picket line at Redbank Valley High School on Monday morning.
By Randy Bartley
The answer to a set of allegations made in a lawsuit against state officials, the administrations of Polk and White Haven state centers, and Gov. Tom Wolf has been filed in Pennsylvania’s Middle District Court.
Venango County Coroner Christina Rugh was a 21-year-old undergraduate student at Mercyhurst College, where she was studying anthropology archeology and forensics when Flight 93 went down in Shanksville on Sept. 11, 2001.
REDSTONE ARSENAL, Ala. — Students who will graduate from high school this school year have no memory of a world that doesn’t include such words as al-Qaida, Taliban, jihad, ISIS, the war on terrorism, or the numbers 9/11 and what they represent: Sept. 11, 2001, a day that changed the world.
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden’s aggressive push to require millions of U.S. workers to get vaccinated against the coronavirus is running into a wall of resistance from Republican leaders threatening everything from lawsuits to civil disobedience, plunging the country deeper into cult…
CLARION — It has been moving day for several days at the Clarion County Historical Society. The society sold the Milo Markle Annex building, and that meant a lot of shuffling in the Sutton-Ditz Museum.
Tyler Johnson, who was a Rocky Grove High School student in 2001, and the Venango County commissioners recall where they were and what they were doing as students when the 9/11 attacks took place. For this story and more, pick up a copy of tomorrow's newspaper or visit TheDerrick.com.
HARRISBURG (AP) — An apparent loophole in Pennsylvania’s face mask mandate for schools is making it easier for some students to go to class without having to cover their faces, even as state regulators sought to make an example of one openly defiant school board.
It's been almost 20 years since the twin towers fell on Sept. 11, 2001, and Emlenton volunteer firefighters still vividly recall that day and their trip to ground zero in the weeks that followed. For this story and more, pick up a copy of tomorrow's newspaper or visit TheDerrick.com.
Venango Area Chamber of Commerce President Susan Williams said anticipation had been the start of a new school year “would give working parents the opportunity to return to the workplace, whether that be at home or at the office, knowing their children were safe and well taken care of at school.”
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Americans trying to evacuate hundreds of Afghans and American citizens — including one Afghan who worked as a U.S. military translator and says he is anticipating his beheading by the Taliban — pleaded for action from the Biden administration to get the would-be evacuee…
SHANKSVILLE (AP) — The hills in Shanksville seem to swallow sound. The plateau that Americans by the millions ascend to visit the Flight 93 National Memorial, to think of those who died in this southwestern Pennsylvania expanse, sits just above much of the landscape, creating a pocket of qui…
A community 9/11 service of remembrance will be held Sept. 11 in Oil City’s Justus Park to coincide with the 20-year anniversary of the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks in New York City, Washington, D.C., and Johnstown.
PITTSBURGH — The U.S. Justice Department announced Friday that it has reached an agreement to resolve a lawsuit against Cooperstown couple Allen and Heidi Woodcock, owners and managers of rental properties in Oil City.